Golden Globes 2024: Barbie and Oppenheimer dominate 81st Award night

The 81st Golden Globes 2024 took place on January 8, 2024, at 6.30 am IST. The event seems dominated by two of the blockbuster movies of 2023, the atomic biopic Oppenheimer and the comic satire Barbie.

After doing whopping business at the box office, both the movies are roaring at the award show.

During the 81st Golden Globes 2024, Oppenheimer ends up winning the best picture. This was not the only award that Oppenheimer bagged, there were other awards as Cillian Murphy bagged the Best Actor award, then Christopher Nolan got the Best Director award, and Robert Downey Jr. received the Best Supporting Actor award for Oppenheimer.

On the other end, Barbie managed to bag the best Original Score, along with Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award.

Both movies had spectacular performances. Barbie was nominated for nine awards, while Oppenheimer was just behind it with eight nominations.

Both Barbie and Oppenheimer hit the theatre on July 21, 2023. Barbie was a fantasy comedy movie, while Oppenheimer was the biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the US scientist who led the Manhattan project. Both movies ruled at the box office for several weeks across the globe. Barbie managed to do a business of a whopping USD 1.442 billion. On the other end, Oppenheimer managed to collect USD 954.7 million.

About Barbie

The fantasy comedy movie is directed by Greta Gerwin and its screenplay is written by Noah Baumbach. This is the first-ever live-action Barbie after several animated movies and specials. Margot Robbie was the titular character, and Ryan Gosling played the role of Ken. The supporting cast includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.

The movie was made with a budget of USD 128 to 145 million.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is a biographical thrill movie written and directed by Christopher Nolan. The movie stars Cillian Murphy in the leading role as J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physicist who is also known as the "father of the atomic bomb" for his role in the Manhattan Project- the World War II undertaking of the first nuclear weapon.

The movie was made with USD 100 million and performed phenomenally at the box office.