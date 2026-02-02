Grammy Awards 2026: Dalai Lama wins first Grammys, check full winners list

The Dalai Lama, Tibetan spiritual guru, created history in 2026 when he won his first Grammy Award for Best Audiobook, Narration, and Storytelling Recording. The victory was part of an evening that saw achievements in 95 different categories. The spiritual leader became a first-time winner together with Steven Spielberg and K-pop Demon Hunters.

The Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles hosted the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 1, 2026. The event, hosted by Trevor Noah for the sixth and final time, was historic because Bad Bunny became the first Latin artist to win Album of the Year for a record mostly in Spanish, DeBỹ TiRAR MáS FOToS.

List of Grammy Awards 2026 winners and nominees Song of the year Winner: Billie Eilish - Wildflower · Lady Gaga – Abracadabra · Doechii - Anxiety · Kendrick Lamar feat SZA - Luther · Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild · Rosé & Bruno Mars - APT · Bad Bunny - DtMF · Hunter/x - Golden. Record of the year Winner: Kendrick Lamar feat SZA - Luther · Bad Bunny - DtMF

· Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild · Rosé & Bruno Mars - APT · Doechii - Anxiety · Billie Eilish - Wildflower · Lady Gaga – Abracadabra · Chappell Roan - The Subway. Album of the year Winner: Bad Bunny - Debí Tirar Más Fotos · Justin Bieber - Swag · Lady Gaga - Mayhem · Kendrick Lamar - GNX · Leon Thomas – Mutt

· Sabrina Carpenter - Man's Best Friend · Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out · Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia. Best new artist Winner: Olivia Dean · The Marias · Addison Rae · Sombr · Leon Thomas · Alex Warren · Katseye · Lola Young. Pop and dance Best pop vocal album Winner: Lady Gaga – Mayhem

· Justin Bieber – Swag · Teddy Swims – I've Tried Everything But Therapy Pt 2 · Sabrina Carpenter – Man's Best Friend · Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful. Best pop solo performance Winner: Lola Young - Messy · Chappell Roan - The Subway · Justin Bieber - Daisies · Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild · Lady Gaga - Disease. Best pop duo/group performance Winner: Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande - Defying Gravity

· Katseye - Gabriela · Rosé & Bruno Mars - APT · SZA With Kendrick Lamar - 30 For 30 · K-pop Demon Hunters/Huntrix - Golden. Best dance/electronic recording Winner: Tame Impala - End of summer · Disclosure & Anderson.Paak - No Cap · Skrillex - Voltage · Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax - Victory Lap · Kaytranada - Space Invader Best dance/electronic album Winner: FKA Twigs - Eusexua

· Fred again.. - Ten Days · Rüfüs Du Sol - Inhale / Exhale · Skrillex - F*** U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3 · PinkPantheress - Fancy That. Best dance/pop recording Winner: Lady Gaga - Abracadabra · Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco - Bluest Flame · Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching · Zara Larsson - Midnight Sun · PinkPantheress - Illegal.

Best traditional pop vocal album Winner: Laufey - A Matter of Time · Lady Gaga - Harlequin · Laila Biali - Wintersongs · Jennifer Hudson - The Gift Of Love · Elton John & Brandi Carlile - Who Believes In Angels? · Barbra Streisand - The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2. Latin Best Latin pop album Winner: Natalia Lafourcade - Cancionera · Andrés Cepeda - Bogotá (Deluxe) · Karol G - Tropicoqueta

· Rauw Alejandro - Cosa Nuestra · Alejandro Sanz - ¿Y ahora qué?. Best música urbana album Winner: Bad Bunny - DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS · J Balvin - Mixteip · Yandel - Sinfónico (En Vivo) · Feid - Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado · Nicki Nicole - Naiki · Trueno - Eub Deluxe. Rock and metal Best rock performance Winner: Yungblud ft Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II - Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning

· Linkin Park - The Emptiness Machine · Turnstile - Never Enough · Hayley Williams - Mirtazapine · Amyl and The Sniffers - U Should Not Be Doing That. Best rock song Winner: Nine Inch Nails - As Alive As You Need Me To Be · Sleep Token - Caramel · Turnstile - Never Enough · Yungblud - Zombie · Hayley Williams - Glum. Best rock album

Winner: Turnstile - Never Enough · Deftones - Private Music · Haim - I Quit · Yungblud - Idols · Linkin Park - From Zero. Best alternative music album Winner: The Cure - Songs of A Lost World · Bon Iver - Sable, Fable · Tyler, The Creator - Don't Tap the Glass · Hayley Williams - Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party · Wet Leg - Moisturiser.

Best alternative music performance Winner: The Cure - Alone · Turnstile - Seein' Stars · Wet Leg - Mangetout · Hayley Williams - Parachute · Bon Iver - Everything Is Peaceful Love. Best metal performance Winner: Turnstile - Birds · Dream Theatre - Night Terror · Sleep Token - Emergence · Spiritbox - Soft Spine · Ghost - Lachryma. Rap Best rap performance Winner: Clipse, Pusha T & Malice feat Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams - Chains & Whips

· Cardi B - Outside · Tyler, The Creator feat Teezo Touchdown - Darling, I · Doechii - Anxiety · Kendrick Lamar feat Lefty Gunplay - TV Off. Best melodic rap performance Winner: Kendrick Lamar with SZA - Luther · Fridayy feat Meek Mill - Proud Of Me · Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon feat Rapsody - WeMaj · Partynextdoor & Drake - Somebody Loves Me · JID feat Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack - Wholeheartedly.

Best rap song Winner: Kendrick Lamar feat Lefty Gunplay - TV Off · Doechii - Anxiety · Tyler, The Creator feat GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne - Sticky · GloRilla - TGIF · Clipse, Pusha T & Malice feat John Legend & Voices of Fire - The Birds Don't Sing. Best rap album Winner: Kendrick Lamar - GNX · GloRilla - Glorious · JID - God Does Like Ugly · Tyler, The Creator - Chromakopia

· Clipse, Pusha T & Malice - Let God Sort Em Out. Country Best country solo performance Winner: Chris Stapleton - Bad As I Used To Be · Tyler Childers - Nose On The Grindstone · Lainey Wilson - Somewhere Over Laredo · Shaboozey - Good News · Zach Top - I Never Lie. Best country duo/group performance Winner: Shaboozey & Jelly Roll - Amen · Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton - A Song To Sing

· Margo Price & Tyler Childers - Love Me Like You Used To Do · George Strait & Chris Stapleton - Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame · Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson – Trailblazer. Best country song Winner: Tyler Childers - Bitin' List · Shaboozey - Good News · Lainey Wilson - Somewhere Over Laredo · Zach Top - I Never Lie · Chris Stapleton - A Song To Sing.

Best contemporary country album Winner: Jelly Roll - Beautifully Broken · Kelsea Ballerini - Patterns · Tyler Childers - Snipe Hunter · Miranda Lambert - Postcards From Texas · R&B and Afrobeats · Eric Church - Evangeline vs The Machine. Best R&B performance Winner: Kehlani - Folded · Justin Bieber - Yukon · Chris Brown feat Bryson Tiller - It Depends · Summer Walker - Heart Of A Woman

· Leon Thomas - Mutt (Live From NPR's Tiny Desk). Best R&B song Winner: Kehlani - Folded · Chris Brown feat Bryson Tiller - It Depends · Durand Bernarr - Overqualified · Leon Thomas - Yes It Is · Summer Walker - Heart Of A Woman. Best R&B album Winner: Leon Thomas - Mutt · Giveon - Beloved · Coco Jones - Why Not More? · Teyana Taylor - Escape Room