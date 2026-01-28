Top OTT releases this week: Big films and binge-worthy shows to watch

Top OTT releases this week: OTT platforms are a great option if you want to spend a quiet week indoors. There is something for every mood on this week's streaming schedule, from lavish shows to big-ticket movies. The upcoming releases between January 26 and February 1 offer plenty of weekend-worthy options, whether you prefer intense films based on true events or binge-worthy television shows.

Among the most exciting offerings are Dhurandhar, Daldal, and Bridgerton Season 4. The Take That documentary and Shrinking Season 3 are also anticipated by viewers. Between January 26 and February 1, these films, which combine romance, action, drama, and music, have something to offer everyone.

Top 5 OTT releases to watch this week online Bridgerton Season 4 (Part 1): Netflix- January 29, 2026 With a new love story at its core, Netflix's well-liked historical drama is back. Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek are the main subjects of Bridgerton Season 4, which is based on the traditional Cinderella story. The season, which consists of 8 episodes, examines themes of self-discovery, love, and class. Viewers will have to wait until February 26 for Part 2 to finish the story, even though Part 1 debuted on January 29. Dhurandhar: Netflix- January 30, 2026 Ranveer Singh's Dhurandha r is preparing for its Netflix OTT debut following a successful theatrical run. Singh is an undercover RAW agent working deep within Karachi's criminal and political network in this spy action thriller, which is directed by Aditya Dhar.

Fans of crime thrillers may anticipate Daldal, which will debut on Prime Video on January 30. Bhumi Pednekar plays DCP Rita Ferreira, a recently hired Mumbai Crime Branch officer in the series, which is based on Vish Dhamija's book Bhendi Bazaar. As she pursues a vicious serial murderer, the investigation starts to have a negative psychological impact on her. She must face her own history while working quickly to put an end to the killings.