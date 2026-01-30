Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, continues to enjoy a successful run at the box office, even as collections dipped slightly in its first week. The military drama, headlined by Sunny Deol and backed by a strong ensemble cast, has struck a chord with audiences through its nostalgic appeal, patriotic fervour and high-octane war sequences.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 earned ₹11.25 crore on its seventh day (Thursday), taking its total domestic collection to an impressive ₹224.25 crore. The film was released theatrically worldwide on January 23, 2026.

While weekday numbers saw a decline following a stellar extended opening weekend, the film remains among the highest-grossing releases of the year so far.