Dhurandhar OTT release sparks backlash, fans slam censored Netflix version

Dhurandhar OTT Date: The much-awaited film, Dhurandhar, began to stream on digital screens from January 30, 2026. While fans flocked to the platform to rewatch Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster and first-time viewers finally caught up after missing its theatrical run, the OTT debut sparked mixed reactions online.

But social media users were not delighted, claiming that Aditya Dhar's film debuted on an over-the-top platform with noticeable edits.

The popular film, which is available in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, sparked intense online reactions when it first appeared on OTT screens. Netflix was accused by fans of censoring content and cutting about a few minutes out of the movie.

Why did Dhurandhar OTT release disappoint fans? Despite receiving an "A" rating, many noted that the movie was censored for its OTT premiere. Soon after the movie started to stream, fans took to social media to voice their dissatisfaction and disapproval. They claimed that the streaming service had cut 10-minutes off the movie, muted dialogues, and censored offensive language. Some important political discussions have been muted, and a few users have even questioned the wisdom of restricting an adult movie on a site intended for consumers over the age of 18. This reaction was especially significant given the expectation that content broadcast on OTT services would stay unedited for mature viewers.

ALSO READ: Border 2 box office dips on day 7 as Sunny Deol war drama holds firm Netizens reacted to the Dhurandhar OTT release Taking to X, one user commented, "You certify the film as A, but you have muted/censored words! Like, are we a bunch of 5y/o or what? Everyone in this app is over 18; there's no meaning in watching a film with lots of cuts and censoring. You're just stealing the natural raw vibe from it." Another user questioned and wrote, "Why are the abuses censored?" Another fan commented, "Damn, was hoping for an uncut version, this has muted the cursed words, same as the theatre one."

Another user expressed their frustration, stating, "noooooo #Dhurandhar on Netflix still has the gaalis censored! bhai what is the point of releasing on OTT if you censor the best parts?" Other fan criticised directly to Netflix and wrote, "Netflix has fucked up the watching experience of Dhurandhar. They are censoring an A-rated movie on OTT by muting dialogues trimmed 10 mins of footage from the theatrical release. Shame on you, @NetflixIndia. Even ANIMAL is uncensored on Netflix. What's the problem with DHURANDHAR?"