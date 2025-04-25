What happens when duty meets devastation? Ground Zero, the gripping historical thriller starring Emraan Hashmi and Sai Tamhankar, hits theatres today, plunging audiences into the tense aftermath of the 2001 Parliament attack.

Set against the backdrop of rising national security fears, the film follows BSF officer Narendra Dubey as he steps into a volatile mission that would become one of India’s biggest anti-terror operations.

The Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar-directed movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, featuring Emraan Hashmi and Sai Tamhankar in the lead roles along with Zoya Hussain, Aeklavya Tomer, Lalit Prabhakar and Mukesh Tiwari.

Emraan Hashmi shines as the standout performer, bringing depth and restraint to his role as BSF officer Narendra Dubey. His portrayal captures both the intensity and vulnerability of a man on a mission. Abhay Dheeraj Singh, Lalit Prabhakar, and Deepak Parmesh also deliver strong performances as Dubey’s fellow officers, adding grit and camaraderie to the narrative. Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain, though in limited roles, leave a lasting impression with their compelling screen presence.

The Ground Zero deserves to be watched as a tribute to the unsung hero, BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey.

As soon as the movie was released in theatres, fans loved the movie Ground Zero, and showered their love, calling it an 'impactful movie'.

Fans are loving Emraan Hashmi’s historical action thriller movie, calling it an impactful one on X (formerly known as X).

One of the social media user said, “Just watched #GroundZero and must say, this film speaks reality! It’s based on real events, and that gives the story immense weight! Salute to bravery of BSF soldiers! Don't miss this one, it's a story every Indian must watch!”

Calling the movie a relevant story, another user said, “Just watched, #GroundZero and must say it is the most relevant reality of Kashmir! It's absolutely raw and deeply rooted in truth! This film showcases a true story of BSF's finest operations carried out in past 50 years! I think every Indian needs to watch this!”

“If you think you know what patriotism looks like—watch #GroundZero. It’s raw. It’s real. It’s relentless. And it makes you feel proud,” a third user wrote.

“#GroundZero doesn’t just tell a story—it carries the weight of thousands. A film that punches you with truth and honors every unsung hero. BSF, this one’s for you,” another user wrote on X.

Another X user shared their thoughts on the movie and wrote, “Ground Zero isn't much of an extraordinary story but it's a reality on the face about Kashmir! Must say, Excel Entertainment has produced something incredibly timely and relevant. It’s the kind of film that makes you stop and think!”