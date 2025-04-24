Pak actor Fawad Khan slams Pahalgam attack as his Bollywood film faces ban

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, who is set to make a comeback in Bollywood with 'Abir Gulaal', has condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

The attack, the deadliest in the region since the Pulwama tragedy in 2019, has reignited tensions around cross-border collaborations in the Indian film industry.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday night, Fawad Khan expressed his heartfelt condolences.

“Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time,” wrote the Zindagi Gulzar Hai star, who was set to return to Hindi cinema after nearly a decade.

Joining him, his 'Abir Gulaal' co-star Vaani Kapoor also shared her grief.

“Have been numb, at a loss of words since the time I have seen the attack on innocent people in Pahalgam. Gutted. Devastated. My prayers are with the families,” Kapoor wrote in her Instagram Story.

Their responses came as a wave of criticism surged online, urging a ban on 'Abir Gulaal', which is scheduled to hit theatres on May 9.

Film body demands ban on 'Abir Gulaal'

Amid the uproar, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), the umbrella body representing over 5,00,000 workers across 32 crafts in the Indian film industry, reiterated its ban on Pakistani talent following the attack.

“Despite the ongoing directive, we've been made aware of the recent collaboration with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan for the Hindi film Abir Gulaal. In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, FWICE is once again compelled to issue a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects,” read a statement issued by FWICE on Wednesday.

The organisation also warned of strict disciplinary action against anyone found working with Pakistani artists, whether in India or abroad.