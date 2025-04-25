Home / Entertainment / After Pahalgam attack, songs from Fawad Khan's film removed from YouTube

After Pahalgam attack, songs from Fawad Khan's film removed from YouTube

In the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, songs from Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's film 'Abir Gulaal' have been pulled from YouTube amid boycott calls

Abir gulal movie, Fawad Khan, Pakistani actors
A still from the movie Abir Gulal starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor.
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 12:55 PM IST
In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which sparked widespread calls for a boycott, tracks from the upcoming film Abir Gulaal featuring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor have been removed from YouTube. The songs, ‘Khudaaya Ishq’ and ‘Angrezi Rangrasiya’, were taken down after intense criticism surrounding the collaboration between Indian and Pakistani artists. 
Both songs, which were released earlier this month, were removed from the film’s official YouTube channel under A Richer Lens Entertainment as of April 25. They were also taken down from Saregama’s official YouTube account. 
This action follows a surge of backlash on social media, where users criticised the involvement of artists from Pakistan. Earlier in the week, the film’s makers had announced the release of a new song, ‘Tain Tain’, but it has yet to appear online.   In response to the attack, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has prohibited the release of Abir Gulaal, according to a PTI report. The film, directed by Aarti S Bagdi, was slated for release on May 9.  
  Fawad Khan posted on Instagram, “Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time.”
Vaani Kapoor said, “Have been numb, at a loss of words since the time I have seen the attack on innocent people in Pahalgam. Gutted. Devastated. My prayers are with the families.” 
In addition to Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, the film also stars Lisa Haydon, Riddhi Dogra, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan, and Parmeet Sethi in pivotal roles.   

Pahalgam terror attack

On April 22, a terrorist attack in Pahalgam region of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district claimed the lives of 26 people and left more than a dozen injured. Armed terrorists opened fire on tourists at the Baisaran meadow, making this one of the deadliest attacks in the area since 2019. The tragic incident has sparked national outrage and calls for immediate and decisive government action.
 

India’s response to the attack

In the aftermath of the attack, the Indian government enacted a series of tough measures against Pakistan. Key actions included the suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, halting the cross-border flow of water, and the closure of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, a key land border crossing. 
  In addition to these steps, India revoked travel privileges under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme and canceled visas already granted to Pakistani nationals. The Indian government also blocked Pakistan’s official X (formerly Twitter) account within the country and instructed Pakistani nationals in India to leave within 48 hours. 
Pakistan strongly condemned India’s suspension of the water-sharing agreement, calling it crucial for the survival of 240 million Pakistanis. In retaliation, Pakistan announced a halt to all trade with India and threatened to suspend the 1971 Simla Agreement, a key framework for bilateral peace and diplomacy between the two nations since the Bangladesh War.
First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

