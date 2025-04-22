Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi to start shooting for Farzi 2 from December

Shahid Kapoor’s OTT debut with Farzi left audiences hooked, and now, the wait for Season 2 might finally be nearing its end. Fans can rejoice as fresh reports suggest that the much-anticipated second season is set to begin filming this December. Alongside Kapoor, Raashii Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to reprise their lead roles, promising another gripping ride.

The first season was released in early 2023. With 37.1 million views, actor Shahid Kapoor's online series Farzi became the most-watched Hindi web series on Amazon Prime Video in 2023. Filmmakers Raj Nidhimoru and Krishna DK, better known as Raj & DK, created the series. They are also the creators of the popular television shows Guns & Gulaabs and The Family Man.

Farzi Season 2 to shoot in Dec 2025

Raj & DK's other Amazon Prime Video series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, is not moving forward with a second season, while The Family Man Season 3 is premiering in late 2025, Shahid Kapoor revealed last year that the second season of Farzi was still in the scripting stage. Now, there are rumours that shooting will start later this year, with a report in Pinkvilla stating that Farzi is scheduled to go on floors in December and that the second season will be released in the second half of 2026.

Shahid Kapoor with Vijay Sethupathi, and Kay Kay Menon," Mid-Day quoted a source as saying. “The duo of Raj and DK are presently busy with Rakht Brahmand. On calling it a wrap, they will proceed to the pre-production of Farzi 2 and take it on the floors by December. Raj and DK have conducted meetings to discuss the basic trajectory of the sequel with Shahid Kapoor. The Farzi sequel will see a face-off betweenwith Vijay Sethupathi, and Kay Kay Menon," Mid-Day quoted a source as saying.

More about the series 'Farzi'

Raashii Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, Zakir Hussain, Amol Palekar, Kubbra Sait, and Regina Cassandra make up the remaining members of the ensemble cast. Michael (Vijay Sethupathi), the leader of the Counterfeiting & Currency Fraud Analysis & Research Team (CCFART), is pursuing artist-turned-counterfeiter Sunny (Shahid Kapoor), and the first season ended on a cliffhanger. After the criminal set his printing machine on fire, Sunny also burned bridges with Mansoor (Kay Kay Menon), the crime lord and former partner.