Sourav Ganguly leaves 'Dadagiri', joins Star Jalsha with ₹125 crore deal

Cricketing legend and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has officially announced his departure as the host of Zee Bangla’s quiz show Dadagiri, reported News18 Bangla.

Ganguly is ready for a new innings. He is now set to join Star Jalsha in a historic move that includes a four-year deal reportedly worth ₹125 crore. As part of this major collaboration, he will host the much-awaited Bigg Boss Bangla along with a brand-new quiz show, both set to premiere in July 2026. After hosting Dadagiri for several successful seasons and becoming a household name on Bengali television,is ready for a new innings. He is now set to join Star Jalsha in a historic move that includes a four-year deal reportedly worth ₹125 crore. As part of this major collaboration, he will host the much-awaited Bigg Boss Bangla along with a brand-new quiz show, both set to premiere in July 2026.

Production for both shows is scheduled to begin in early July 2025, with promises of high-quality entertainment and grand production value. Among the two, Bigg Boss Bangla is expected to be the flagship show, according to a report by The Times of India.

Expressing his excitement about this new phase, Sourav Ganguly told News18 Bangla, “I am very happy to be associated with Star Jalsha. We are starting a new chapter together, focusing on storytelling through innovative non-fiction programmes.”

He added, “I have always believed in the power of connecting with people beyond cricket. This collaboration will allow me to achieve that by presenting new formats and real-life stories that will inspire and entertain," he was quoted as saying by News18 Bangla.