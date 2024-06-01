'Gullak' season 4 release date: When and where to watch the TVF web series

The Mishra family is back, set to explore family dynamics in the fourth season of "Gullak." This social dramedy delves into the challenges of parenthood, offering viewers an exploration of the Mishra family's journey.

Set against Aman Mishra's transition into adulthood, the trailer for Season 4 of "Gullak" offers a glimpse into the trials faced by the Mishra family. Santosh Mishra and Shanti Mishra navigate the complexities of parenting their son, Aman, through this pivotal stage of life.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As Aman embraces new experiences like first love and new friendships, tensions simmer within the Mishra household. His actions, perceived as rebellious by his elder brother Anand Mishra, ignite a conflict within the family dynamics. From displays of disrespect to lapses in traditional etiquette, Aman's behaviour challenges the familial fabric, prompting Santosh, Shanti, and Anand to guide him back onto the right path.

The upcoming season of "Gullak" unravels the web of intergenerational conflict, offering insights into parenting and the transition into adulthood.

Gullak season 4 release date



"Gullak" Season 4 premieres exclusively on Sony Liv from June 7, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in the Mishra family saga once more.

Gullak season 4 cast

The cast, including Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Harsh Mayar, reprise their roles as Santosh Mishra, Shanti Mishra, Anand Mishra, and Aman Mishra respectively. Under the creative helm of TVF and director Shreyansh Pandey, and with Arunabh Kumar at the production helm, the series continues its portrayal of familial bonds.

Jameel Khan expresses joy over Gullak Season 4

Expressing enthusiasm for the upcoming season, Jameel Khan said, "Every season brings me closer to Santosh Mishra, a character who was once unfamiliar but has now become a cherished part of my career."

"It gives me a chance to step into my father's shoes and helps me understand him better. I am excited for the audience to embark on this journey," Khan was quoted as saying by The Economic Times.

How did internet react to Gullak Season 4 trailer

One user wrote, “Indian made best web series till now.. Middle class family's feel like this is our family story... No.1.”

Another added, “I want this series to never end....plz TVF make as many seasons as possible of this series.”

A third added, “Little brother's character is fabulous.. His dialogue delivery, his talks and timing is unstoppable.. I love his acting.”

A fourth went on to add, “No exaggeration, this is one of the best TV shows made in India. Something at the level of Pakistani serial Zindagi Gulzaar Hai. One can only take a full year of Sony Subscription at 1000 just for this series. It's that good. And a full year because you will watch it again and again throughout the year.”