Anjali breaks silence after Nandamuri Balakrishna pushed her on stage

Actress Anjali, who Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna pushed at the Gangs of Godavari pre-release event, has responded to the incident by sharing a clip and note on Twitter. The clip shared by Anjali shows her having a great time with NBK as both are having discussions, high-fiving as well as laughing together.

Actor Anjali in front of an audience at a promotional event has finally ended her silence. Taking to X (previously Twitter) on Friday, Anjali also shared a video from the event.





Anjali shares a note on being pushed away by Nandamuri Balakrishna

Anjali tweeted, sharing the clip, "I want to thank Balakrishna Garu for gracing the Gangs of Godavari pre-release event with his presence. I would like to express that Balakrishna garu and I have always maintained mutual respect for each other and we have shared a great friendship for a long time. It was wonderful to share the stage with him again."





Celebrities on Nandamuri Balakrishna's action with Anjali

After the viral video via social media, a few famous people slammed Nandamuri Balakrishna, while several of them defended him. Responding to the video on X, singer Chinmayi Sripaada tweeted on Thursday, "One of the biggest problems that I notice from people sharing this 'Look at her laughing. She should have _____' 1. It is NOT possible to respond according to your spectator response as you watch this on your device. This most moral policing, holier than thou - pure as driven snow - Harishchandra /Sri Ramachandramoorthy or their relative incarnates will fail to understand."

She further added, “2. Society itself refuses to hold men in power who misbehave responsibility; Especially when they come from money, caste and political power. Don't come and tell women what to say and how to behave when you have everything to gain and nothing to lose.” Hansal Mehta and Nakuul Mehta too slammed Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Anjali on pushing away by Nandamuri Balakrishna: About the event

Nandamuri was a special guest at a promotional event for Krishna Chaitanya's upcoming Telugu movie 'Gangs of Godavari'. As he came to the centre of the stage, he first asked the film's actors named Neha Shetty (in a grey ethnic look) and Anjali (in a saree) to move to one side.

A few moments later, he pushed Anjali away, nearly making her tumble and fall. Anjali laughed alongside Neha and others in front of an audience.