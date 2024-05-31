Is Shakira performing at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash?

The Ambanis, known for their extravagant parties, have once again raised the bar with a pre-wedding cruise bash that’s creating ripples across social circles. Following the lavish festivities in Jamnagar, the Ambani family set sail to celebrate the upcoming wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. And what’s a cruise without a touch of iconic 90s nostalgia? Enter the Backstreet Boys!

Yes, you read that right. The renowned '90s boy band took to the stage on the inaugural night of the cruise, kicking off a voyage from Italy to the South of France. Footage of the band performing their hit ‘Backstreet’s Back’ has been circulating online, capturing the essence of their timeless appeal, despite the slightly blurry visuals.

Fans erupted with excitement, with one exclaiming, ‘BACKSTREET BOYS? BACKSTREET BOYS? BACKSTREET BOYS??????’ Another fan playfully suggested, “Can Ambanis get One Direction reunited and ask them to perform?” If anyone could pull off such a feat, it’s likely the Ambanis.

But that’s not all. Speculation abounds that Pitbull and Shakira are also set to grace the cruise with their performances. While awaiting official confirmation, fans are eagerly anticipating a night transitioning from ‘I Want It That Way’ to ‘Hips Don’t Lie’.

This isn’t the Ambani couple’s first extravagant celebration. In March, Rihanna headlined the pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, joined by the likes of singers Diljit Dosanjh and Akon, with videos from the event breaking the internet.

The upcoming cruise celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant promise to be equally spectacular. Set to traverse a scenic 4,380-kilometer route from Italy to the South of France from May 29 to June 1, 2024, the luxurious affair will feature a space-themed itinerary, with a series of themed functions tailored to delight their 800-plus guests.

The guest list reads like a who’s who of the world’s elite, with previous Ambani family celebrations graced by political leaders and tech moguls such as Bill Gates, Sundar Pichai, and Mark Zuckerberg, alongside Bollywood’s biggest stars.

As anticipation mounts for yet another trend-setting celebration, all eyes are on the fashion statements that will undoubtedly be made by the bride, groom, and their illustrious guests. Following two exhilarating pre-wedding events, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie knots on July 12.