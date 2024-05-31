Mr and Mrs Mahi released today; movie beats Fighter in advance bookings

Rajkumar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's Mr and Mrs Mahi movie was released in theatres today, May 31, 2024. The movie made headlines even before its release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has sold over two lakh tickets in major chains like INOX, PVR and Cinepolis.

The movie garnered positive responses as this became the most-selling Hindi title of this year in terms of advance booking. Its achievement outcompetes previous releases of the years like Fighter, Bade Miya Chote Miya, and Shaitan.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Mr and Mrs Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma making the second on-screen appearance of Rajkumar and Janhvi. The movie was produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. The sports drama movie is poised for a strong opening, bolstered by a discounted price of Rs 99 for each ticket on the opening day on the occasion of Cinema Lover's Day.

The movie made a huge buzz, which was reflected in the ticket sales number that is in sync with netizens' reaction. Many social media users praised the sports drama movie and declared it a must-watch. People shared their reactions on the internet after watching the movie.

Veteran Journalist and film critic Subhas K Jha called Mr and Mrs Mahi a rare movie and wrote, “Just saw Mr & Mrs Mahi...so so wonderful, so edifying a rare film that makes you want to be a better version of yourself #mrandmrsmahi."

Mr & Mrs Mahi advance booking

According to reports, the Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao starrer Mr and Mrs Mahi have sold over 2 lakh tickets in advance booking. Even, the movie tickets were sold in large numbers, their prices were discontinued at Rs 99. Sacnilk reported that the Mr and Mrs Maahi are likely to earn well at the box office. Karan Johar's Dharma production produced the movie.

Mr and Mrs Mahi OTT release

According to reports, Dharma Productions has sold the movie's OTT rights to Netflix.

Mr and Mrs Mahi's Story

Mr and Mrs Maahi is a story of a failed cricketer Mahendra, and Mahima, a doctor, who came together by the virtue of arranged marriage. The couple has the same nickname and that's how they together became Mr and Mrs Mahi. The couple soon discovered their common love and passion – cricket. Later, Mahendra finds out that his wife Mahima has a great talent in cricket and he encourages her to dream of becoming a cricketer and coaches her on this journey.

About Mr and Mrs Mahi

Mr and Mrs Mahi is a Hindi-language romantic sports drama movie directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions. The movie is written by Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma, while it is directed by Sharan Sharma. Its running time is 139 minutes. Reportedly, Mr and Mrs Mahi are made with a budget of Rs 40 crore.