Guns N' Roses to return to India after 12 years with Mumbai concert

India’s live music scene is buzzing with back-to-back international performances, and now, Guns N’ Roses is set to make a long-awaited return after more than a decade. The legendary rock band has announced their India 2025 Tour, with a concert scheduled at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on May 17.

Following performances by global stars like Maroon 5, Coldplay, Alan Walker, Green Day, and Shawn Mendes, this marks another big moment for music fans in India. The band’s lineup — Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass), and Slash (lead guitar)—will perform some of their most well-known hits, including Welcome to the Jungle (1987), Sweet Child o’ Mine (1987), Shadow of Your Love (1987), November Rain (1991), and Madagascar (2008).

Tickets available from March 19

Fans can purchase tickets starting March 19, with high demand expected. Announcing the concert on Instagram, the band wrote: ‘We’re coming to India. This is going to be special. May 17, Mumbai’.

Anil Makhija, COO, Live Entertainment & Venues, BookMyShow, also expressed his excitement: “Guns N’ Roses has been a huge part of so many people’s musical journey. The band defined an era of rock that continues to inspire generations. Bringing these legends back to India is a proud moment for us. Their music has shattered barriers, brought fans together across generations, and left an unforgettable mark on rock history.”

Guns N’ Roses and rock music

Guns N’ Roses remains one of the most influential rock bands of all time. Their 1987 album Appetite For Destruction is the best-selling US debut album ever and one of the top-selling albums in history. Their ‘Not In This Lifetime’ tour (2016-2019) ranked as the fourth-highest grossing concert tour of all time. The band’s Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II (1991) debuted at #1 and #2 on the Billboard 200, making them rock legends. Even today, they attract millions of listeners, with 24 million monthly streams on Spotify.