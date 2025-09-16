Gustaakh Ishq release date: When will Fatima, Vijay Varma's movie release?

‘Gustaakh Ishq,’ which stars Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh, will mark fashion designer Manish Malhotra's production debut. On Tuesday, September 16, 2025, the producers made the release date public. In addition, the creators also announced the launch of the song "Ul Jalool Ishq" along with the release date and its debut on social media.

The official X handle of Zee Music Company unveiled the track with the caption, “Do dilon ke court mein, muqadama hai ishq. #UlJaloollshq Song Out Now. #GustaakhIshq releasing in cinemas worldwide on 21st November 2025.”

Building on the buzz created by its teaser, the song offers the first real glimpse into the film’s mood and backdrop. Fatima Sana Shaikh is featured in the middle of the track.

Gustaakh Ishq release date and teaser 'out'

The official announcement states that the movie will be released in theaters on November 21, 2025. This announcement post was met with immediate enthusiasm from fans, who flooded the comment area. One user said, "Finally." Another added, "OMG, what a melody! Gulzar saab with Vishal Bhardwaj, and the soothing voices of Papon and Shilpa."

For the unversed, the film is directed by Vibhu Puri, and it marks the debut of renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra as a producer, supported by his production company, Stage 5 Productions. Notably, on August 25, 2025, the movie's official trailer was made public with the caption “#GustaakhIshq – Kucch pehle Jaisa...” The teaser video was well-received by the viewers, and it has gained over 2 million views on YouTube ever since it got uploaded.

About Gustaakh Ishq first song, 'Ul Jalool Ishq'

In the song, Fatima Sana Sheikh passes through empty corridors where it seems as though time has frozen in the opening scenes, surrounded by the disappearing splendor of Punjab's kothis. Her delivery elevates Ul Jalool Ishq beyond a simple love song.

“Ul Jalool Ishq” rises beyond the frame of a conventional love song, elevated by Fatima Sana Shaikh’s compelling presence. Designer Manish Malhotra and director Vibhu Puri have carefully crafted its visual and emotional texture, while Vishal Bhardwaj’s evocative composition, paired with Gulzar’s poetic lyrics, lends the track a haunting yet intimate charm.

Under Stage 5 Production, Ul Jalool Ishq marks Manish Malhotra and his brother Dinesh Malhotra's first film appearance with Gustaakh Ishq. It not only sets the tone for the movie but also gives Fatima Sana Shaikh the chance to fully express herself as an actor who can portray complex feelings without using showmanship. The song does a good job of reimagining both the sensation of love and its representation on television. Naseeruddin Shah plays the lead in the movie as well.

About Gustaakh Ishq plot

'Gustaakh Ishq' is a story of passion and silent desire, set in a world where music is full of longing and architecture is haunted by memories. It is worth noting that the film is set against the backdrop of Old Delhi and the vanishing kothi of Punjab. Fatima is not a passive heroine; rather, viewers are encouraged to empathize with her rather than simply admire her.