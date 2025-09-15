Mirai box office collection Day 3: Teja Sajja action film crosses Rs 45 cr

Mirai on Box Office: Karthik Ghattamaneni’s action fantasy film Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj and Ritika Nayak, released in theatres on Friday and has been roaring at the box office since its release. Within three days of the release, the Teja Sajja-starrer has already turned into a crowd-puller.
The film had a strong opening and is showing excellent growth over its first weekend. Seeing massive popularity in Telangana, Mirai has started strong at the box office and is set to break records at the box office as the week progresses.
Teja Sajja's fantasy action adventure film, 'Mirai', had a phenomenal first weekend in theatres. The film will cross RS 50 crore nett (gross minus taxes) in India on Monday. Written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni, 'Mirai' has witnessed a gradual increase in collections ever since it was released in theatres on September 12, 2025.
Mirai has a huge weekend at the box office
Sacnilk, a tracking website, reports that Mirai broke Hanu-Man's record by opening to Rs 13 crore nett on September 12. Based on preliminary earnings, the movie made Rs 15.50 crore on its first Saturday and Rs 16.50 crore on its first Sunday. In India, "Mirai" has already brought in a total of Rs 44.50 crore nett over its three-day run.
The action-adventure film is expected to cross above Rs 50 crore nett in India today. All eyes will now be on 'Mirai's success during the week at the box office.
Vedha (Teja Sajja), a young guy destined to become a powerful Yodha (warrior) who must fight evil forces, is the protagonist of Mirai. In order to achieve ultimate power, his enemy, Mahabir Lama, also known as the Black Sword (Manchu Manoj), is searching for nine powerful grandhas (old writings) that Emperor Ashoka left behind.
Vedha goes out to locate the Mirai, a celestial weapon that Lord Ram once wielded, to stop him. Setting the foundation for a sequel, the plot develops into an exciting adventure with fantasy elements.
Mirai is off to a great start thanks to its powerful performances, eye-catching spectacle, and captivating plot, bringing Teja Sajja and director Karthik Ghattamaneni yet another significant triumph.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.