Demon Slayer Infinity Castle box office day 4: Film crosses 44 cr in India

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle debuted in theaters across the United States on Friday. Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Hashira enter Infinity Castle for a final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji in the new movie, which is a continuation of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series. The release date of the anime movie was September 12, 2025.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba-Infinity Castle, directed by Haruo Sotozaki, earned an astounding ₹44.5 crore at the Indian box office at the end of its first weekend. Indian viewers have responded well to the dark fantasy action animation, which is being screened in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and English.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle box office collection day 4 day-wise In India, the Japanese anime performer made about Rs 3.50 crore nett on its 4th day, bringing the total revenue to about Rs 44.50 crore in the country. The dark fantasy action movie continues its record-breaking run in the nation, despite a notable decline on its fourth day. The movie's box office collection increased by about 10% on Sunday, continuing its upward trajectory throughout the weekend. After earning ₹14.5 crore on Sunday, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle made ₹3.50 crore on Monday, according to preliminary estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk.

• Friday: Rs 13.25 crore • Saturday: Rs 13.25 crore • Sunday: Rs 14.5 crore • Monday: Rs 3.50 crore Total: Rs 44.50 crore. Demon Slayer Infinity Castle box office 'Occupancy' "Infinity Castle" has earned over 69 billion yen, beating the record established by "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train" (54.5 billion), making it the highest-grossing Japanese film ever in local currency. By next weekend, it will be the most popular Japanese film in the United States. 1. Japanese (2D) Occupancy on Day 4 • Morning Shows: 10.10%

• Afternoon Shows: 16.08% • Evening Shows: 18.46% • Night Shows: 20.31%. 2. English (2D) Occupancy on Day 3 • Morning Shows: 9.04% • Afternoon Shows: 12.76% • Evening Shows: 12.71% • Night Shows: 14.78%. 3. Hindi (2D) Occupancy on Day 3 • Morning Shows: 7.47% • Afternoon Shows: 11.44% • Evening Shows: 11.21% • Night Shows: 9.60%. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle OTT release: When and where to watch online? A date for streaming has not been disclosed by Sony. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is probably going to be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, the company's anime website, based on previous releases. The transition from cinemas to streaming for Sony's latest anime releases has taken four to five months.

According to Forbes, the new Demon Slayer movie might be available on Crunchyroll between late January and mid-February 2026 if the same timeline is adhered to. Crunchyroll provides users with a number of plans. Six devices are permitted under the $15.99 Ultimate Fan plan, which also grants access to additional content like Game Vault. Every tier comes with a complimentary seven-day trial. The monthly fee of the entry-level ad-free tier is $7.99. At $11.99, the Mega-Fan option enables offline downloads in addition to simultaneous streaming on four devices.

About Demon Slayer Infinity Castle The first installment of the three-part cinematic conclusion of the well-known anime shonen series, which is created by Ufotable, is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle. The story revolves around a little child named Tanjiro Kamado whose family is massacred by demons. Following the transformation of his sister Nezuko into a demon, Tanjiro enlists in the Demon Slayer Corps to seek a remedy while battling progressively more formidable foes alongside his friends Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. The elite Hashira warriors battle the higher-ranking demons on their own territory in the Infinity Castle plot. In the most recent movie, which was directed by Haruo Sotozaki, Tanjiro, Giyu, and the powerful demon Akaza engage in combat.