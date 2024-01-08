Happy 37th birthday Yash: 7 lesser-known facts about KGF superstar

The daring stunts, intense dialogues, and action-packed movies paved the way for his success. Be it playing romantic, dark, or criminal roles, it was strong action roles that drove him to break a few records in the box office world. On Monday, January 8, the Kannada superstar is celebrating his 37th birthday.

KGF star Yash is not only a Kannada actor any more; instead, he has become perhaps the most celebrated actor in Indian film with an enormous fan following. With wishes as photographs and videos, Yash's fans are leaving no stones unturned in celebrating their actor's birthday in a grand way.

7 lesser-known facts about KGF superstar • Yash's original name is Naveen Kumar Gowda. He was born with father, Arun Kumar (KSRTC driver) and mother, Pushpa. At first, Yash demonstrated his acting abilities in Kannada television series. • Directed by Ashok Kashyap, his first huge series was Nanda Gokula. It required some time for Yash to wander into movies. • He won the Best Supporting Actor award for the film Moggina Manasu, directed by Shashank. • Yash's first commercial hit was Modalasala, under the direction of Purushottham C Somanathapura released in 2010.

• Throughout the years, he gave the business hit films and became one of the highest paid Kannada heroes in Sandalwood in 2014. Yash has likewise worn different caps in Sandalwood. He turned singer for two of his films, Mr and Mrs Ramachari and Masterpiece, for which he sang the songs 'Annthamma' and 'Annange Love Agide' individually.

• Yash met his wife, who is also an actor, Radhika Pandit on the sets of television series Nanda Gokula where they fall in love with one another. On December 9, 2016, the couple got married.

• Yash and Radhika co-founded the YashoMarga Foundation many years ago. It targets helping poor people. In order to rejuvenate Koppal district lakes, the couple had invested Rs 4 crore.