Happy 50th birthday Farhan Akhtar: Lesser known facts and upcoming films

Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: 3 lesser known facts Farhan's 2001 directorial debut- Dil Chahta Hai Farhan's 2001 directorial debut was notable in many ways. It set another benchmark for cinematic language; both in dialogues and visuals, which proceeded to characterise Farhan's style as a filmmaker and writer.
Third directorial in 2006- Don Farhan gave the title character, played by Shah Rukh Khan, a completely new makeover in his third directorial attempt, the 2006 adaptation of Chandra Barot's 1978 classic crime thriller.
2008 acting debut- Rock On!! Farhan also wrote the dialogues for Abhishek Kapoor's buddy musical when he made his acting debut in 2008. Years after his character exits his rock band, his wife (Prachi Desai) requests that he reignite the rockstar inside.
Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: Upcoming projects Toofan The film marks Farhan Akhtar's second attempt into a sports flick after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Under the direction of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film highlights Farhan as an orphaned kid raised in the city of Mumbai. For this film, the actor went through a significant physical change to assume the part of a boxer.
Don 3 While individuals have been requesting the Dil Chahta Hai sequel, Farhan Akhtar's startling declaration of Don 3 featuring Ranveer Singh left fans excited and astonished. The film is planned to be released in 2025.
Jee Le Zaraa
