Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Happy 37th birthday Yash: 7 lesser-known facts about KGF superstar

Kannada superstar Yash is celebrating his 37th birthday. His followers have taken over Twitter. Throughout the years, he has amassed a huge fan following for himself with his sheer acting talent

KGF, K.G.F.

A still from K.G.F: Chapter 2

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The daring stunts, intense dialogues, and action-packed movies paved the way for his success. Be it playing romantic, dark, or criminal roles, it was strong action roles that drove him to break a few records in the box office world. On Monday, January 8, the Kannada superstar is celebrating his 37th birthday.
KGF star Yash is not only a Kannada actor any more; instead, he has become perhaps the most celebrated actor in Indian film with an enormous fan following. With wishes as photographs and videos, Yash's fans are leaving no stones unturned in celebrating their actor's birthday in a grand way. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

7 lesser-known facts about KGF superstar

    • Yash's original name is Naveen Kumar Gowda. He was born with father, Arun Kumar (KSRTC driver) and mother, Pushpa. At first, Yash demonstrated his acting abilities in Kannada television series.       
    • Directed by Ashok Kashyap, his first huge series was Nanda Gokula. It required some time for Yash to wander into movies.     
    • He won the Best Supporting Actor award for the film Moggina Manasu, directed by Shashank.      
    • Yash's first commercial hit was Modalasala, under the direction of Purushottham C Somanathapura released in 2010.      
    • Throughout the years, he gave the business hit films and became one of the highest paid Kannada heroes in Sandalwood in 2014. Yash has likewise worn different caps in Sandalwood. He turned singer for two of his films, Mr and Mrs Ramachari and Masterpiece, for which he sang the songs 'Annthamma' and 'Annange Love Agide' individually.      
    • Yash met his wife, who is also an actor, Radhika Pandit on the sets of television series Nanda Gokula where they fall in love with one another. On December 9, 2016, the couple got married.      

Also Read

Happy New Year 2024: Here's how to wish New Year in 12 different languages

Ratan Tata's birthday: Interesting facts about the legendary industrialist

National Cinema Day 2023: Know how to book a ticket at just Rs 99?

Happy New Year 2024: Here are the best wishes, messages and quotes to share

Happy Gujarati New Year 2023: History, importance, celebrations, wishes

Golden Globes 2024 winners: Oppenheimer takes home 5 awards; full list here

Golden Globes 2024: Barbie and Oppenheimer dominate 81st Award night

Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' dominates Golden Globes; Cillian Murphy best actor

Barbie wins inaugural Cinematic & Box Office Achievement at Golden Globes

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' wins Best Picture-Drama at Golden Globes

    • Yash and Radhika co-founded the YashoMarga Foundation many years ago. It targets helping poor people. In order to rejuvenate Koppal district lakes, the couple had invested Rs 4 crore.

Topics : Indian film industry Dubbed South Indian films film industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayNew Income Tax RegimeBilkis Bano Case Verdict TodayEaseMyTripIndia-Maldives Diplomatic RowBoycott Maldives TrendsBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon