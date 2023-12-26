OTT releases this week: Vikrant's 12th Fail, Tiger 3 and many more

It's the ideal time for your weekly update of the recent OTT releases and the following seven days have the ideal mix of films and TV programs to watch to satisfy all your bingeing requirements.

Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav star in Kho Gaye Murmur Kahan, a transitioning drama set in Mumbai; Vikrant Massey's 12th fail is heading for your screens; an era of Money Heist with an all-new side project series named Berlin; A brand-new show called Pokémon Concierge brings the world of stop-motion animation and Pokémon together.

Top 5 OTT Releases this week in December 2023

1. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (December 26)

This transitioning show centres around the lives of Ahana (Ananya Panday), Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), three dear friends in their twenties exploring the complications of life in the period of social media. The plot digs into the balance between reality, desire and heartbreak in the hustling of Mumbai.



2. A Very Good Girl (December 27)

A Very Good Girl narratives the journey of Philo, a refined and determined socialite. She has a deep vendetta against Molly, a powerful business magnate, because she caused Philo to go through a difficult time in his life.

As the socialite sets out on this way of retaliation, she experiences an unanticipated situation: the acknowledgment that she may be the principal antagonist in her own story.

3. Little Dixie (December 28)

Set against a background of political and criminal interest, the film recounts the narrative of Doc Alexander, a former special forces operative depicted by Frank Grillo. The plot focuses on a failed agreement between a deceptive governor and a heartless narcotics boss. Made up for turmoil, Doc's principal objective is to protect his girl, warmly named Little Dixie.

This story is bound with incredible action sequences and moral intricacies, featuring Doc's treacherous way to safeguard the blamelessness typified by his kid.

4. 12th Fail (December 29)

12th Fail is a biographical drama film based on the novel by the same name by Anurag Pathak. This film roams around the convincing real story of Manoj Kumar Sharma (depicted by Vikrant Massey) who hails from the Chambal area of Madhya Pradesh.

But confronting an initial difficulty in failing his Class 12 exams, Sharma's momentous journey drove him to accomplish the renowned place of an IPS official. The account investigates his experiences, featuring his battles, tireless efforts and accomplishments within the context of India's demanding civil service exam system.

5. Berlin (December 29)

Berlin, a derivative series from the acclaimed Money Heist, centers around the early years of the fascinating nominal character depicted by Pedro Alonso. This prequel investigates Berlin's life during his heyday, providing insight into his complicated persona.

The series follows his administration in executing many noteworthy heists all through Europe, including a refined plan to obtain gems esteemed at 44 million euros in Paris. The account intertwines action, suspense and sensational complexities, featuring the skill and particular foundations of Berlin's carefully chosen group of capable criminals.