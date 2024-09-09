Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

HBday Akshay: Khiladi Kumar drops first look of his next, Bhooth Bangla

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are collaborating after 14 years for Bhooth Bangla. The news was reported earlier, now the first look has been unveiled on his b'day. The Khiladi turns 57-years-old today

Happy birthday Akshay kumar
Happy birthday Akshay kumar. Photo: Wiki
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 5:54 PM IST
Today is Akshay Kumar's birthday, and he turns 57 years old. On his birthday and in honour of his special day, he threw a special surprise for his fans. The first look at Akshay's upcoming horror comedy 'Bhooth Bangla' was released on social media. Fans are reacting to the motion poster, which has gone viral. The details of the film have been kept under wraps. 
Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar shared the poster and stated, "Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of ‘Bhooth Bangla’! I’m beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years. This dream collaboration has been a long time coming… I can't wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic!" The look highlights Akshay Kumar drinking milk while a black cat is sitting on his shoulder.

Happy Birthday Akshay: About the post of his upcoming film 

On Saturday, Akshay Kumar posted a video on Instagram indicating a film declaration on his 57th birthday celebration. "Ganpati Bappa Morya! What could be better than a day like today to hint at something special coming your way. The reveal is set for my birthday. Stay tuned (sic)!" 
Akshay is working with producer Priyadarshan on the horror-comedy, and two are working together 14 years after their last film, Khatta Meetha. 
In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Priyadarshan stated that he is beginning work on a horror-fantasy movie with Akshay Kumar that will incorporate humor into the plot and it will be produced by Ekta Kapoor. "Now that I am done with my docu-series on the Ram Mandir’s history, my most important film on which I am beginning work is the one with Akshay, produced by Ekta Kapoor. It is a horror fantasy with humour," he had stated. It is a comedy-horror fantasy.

Happy birthday Akshay kumar: About the upcoming film “Bhoot Bangla”

Not much is known about his new horror-comedy yet, however, it's expected to include black magic with Akshay working with three heroines. The motion poster for the film has been delivered on Akshay's birthday. By the end of this year, filming for the movie will have begun, and it will continue into the first half of 2025. 

According to India Today, the majority of the film will be shot in Hyderabad, a forest in Kerala, Sri Lanka, and will conclude in Gujarat next year. There are rumours that Kiara Advani, Keerthy Suresh, and Alia Bhatt may be in the film.


Topics :Akshay KumarIndian film industryBollywood

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

