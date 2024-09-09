Stree 2 surpasses SRK's Pathaan, becomes second-highest grossing Hindi film

Since its release in cinemas, horror-comedy Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has continued to dominate the box office, breaking several records. Recently, the film surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's second-highest-grossing Hindi film Pathaan.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Stree 2 has earned Rs 527 crore net by Monday, overtaking Pathaan, which stood at Rs 524 crore. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan retains the top spot, having grossed Rs 582.31 crore domestically. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Stree 2 has benefited from several weeks without major competition. Initially, it was set to face a challenge from Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, scheduled for release on September 6, 2024, but this was postponed due to certification delays.

However, new competition is on the horizon with the upcoming release of Hansal Mehta's thriller The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor.

Stree 2 was released on August 15, 2024 and features Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film sees Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor reprising their roles from the prequel. In this instalment, the villagers once again turn to Stree for help in protecting the village from the headless menace known as Sarkata. The film includes surprise cameos, with Varun Dhawan as Bhediya and Akshay Kumar portraying a descendant of Sarkata in a special appearance.

Stree 2 initially clashed with Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa, which is yet to captivate audiences. Produced by Maddock Films, the movie has proven to be a massive blockbuster.

About Stree 2

Stree 2, the sequel to Stree (2018), is directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhatt. Produced under the banners of Maddock Films and Jio Studios, it is the fifth instalment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe and serves as the continuation of Stree (2018).

The film was made on a budget of approximately Rs 60 crore, and its worldwide collection currently stands at approximately Rs 751 crore.