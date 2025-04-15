HBO reveals first Harry Potter TV cast; backlash over Snape, Ron Weasley

The cast of Harry Potter, the most popular fantasy film series, was revealed by the makers for TV adaptation on Monday. The first 6 cast members of the new TV series were revealed in a post on Instagram by HBO, an American cable TV company. The actors who will portray Albus Dumbledore, Severus Snape, Minerva, McGonagall, Rubeus Hagrid, and other characters in the television series were made public by HBO.

It’s worth noting that the casting for the lead roles in the upcoming Harry Potter series is still under wraps. The makers have yet to officially announce who will portray Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley.

Harry Potter TV series: What’s the release date?

Harry Potter is scheduled to premiere. But this TV series will begin filming in the summer of 2025. In the meantime, Max will unveil the Harry Potter TV series in 2026. In 2026, the HBO Original TV series is scheduled to premiere.

Harry Potter HBO series cast updates

A series of images of the actors who will portray the characters in the Harry Potter TV series were posted on HBO's official Instagram account. The caption stated, 'Wands at the ready, we welcome our staff to Hogwarts’.

‘Please welcome John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch to the HBO Original Series Harry Potter', it added.

Harry Potter HBO series: The cast

• John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore

• Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell

• Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch

• Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall

• Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

• Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

New Harry Potter web series: Backlash over Weasley’s absence from studio poster

There has been a lot of controversy over a Reddit post on a Harry Potter fan page. A studio tour has recently drawn a lot of criticism. This was recently demonstrated by a fan who shared a photo of their visit to the studio tour, which lets attendees lose themselves in J.K. Rowling's magical universe, according to GamingBible.

In addition, viewers receive some behind-the-scenes glimpses into the production of the classic films. A "character assassination of Ron" is revealed in the poster. "Was at the WB Studio tour yesterday and thought it was hilarious that Ron continues to be left out by the studio," the fan said as the description for the photo.

HBO Harry Potter series: Backlash erupts over Paapa Essiedu's casting as 'Snape'

Fans are asking why the casting decision deviates from traditional character depiction, and the revelation has generated a lot of conversation on social media. The casting of a black actor as Severus Snape has drawn several criticism from certain netizens. Some fans, nevertheless, are anticipating the story's new direction.

One user on X wrote, “HBO just officially killed their show in the womb. Snape is white in the books, so he should be white in the show. This is just DEI nonsense, Now imagine what will look like when white James Potter bullies black Severus Snape… Great way to push a racism, victim agenda".

Another shared, “I am truly sorry but I cannot get behind Paapa Essiedu playing Snape. I think I will have to pass on this tv series”. Another fan commented, “Paapa Essiedu is going to shock the world with how well he portrays Snape. Already calling it".

Another user commented, “If I were Paapa Essiedu, I wouldn’t even audition for Snape. Fan or not, he should know some roles aren’t meant for everyone—no white actor would ever go for T’Challa, and it’s the same energy”.