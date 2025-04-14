Jaat box office report Day 4: Sunny Deol film sees highest single day jump

Sunny Deol’s Jaat hit theatres on April 10 and has made an impact at the box office, especially with a sharp jump in collections on its first Sunday. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film arrived with high expectations, riding on the massive success of Deol’s previous blockbuster, Gadar 2.

Despite getting good reviews when the movie came out, the actor has not been able to duplicate the 2023 movie's box office success. According to the recent information on Sacnilk.com, Jaat has already earned Rs 40.25 crore.

Jaat box office collection day 4

ALSO READ: HIT 3 trailer out: Nani's Arjun Sarkaar returns in a gritty action thriller According to the recent data, Jaat made ₹14 crore on its 4th day of release, which is 43% more than its Saturday earnings. It is also the first time Jaat has achieved double-digit figures since its debut, and it is the greatest single-day collection of the movie to date. The movie made ₹9.5 crore on its first day of release.

The amount collected was ₹7 crore on the second day and ₹9.75 crore on the third. The movie has made ₹40.25 crore domestically so far, and it is slowly approaching the ₹50 crore milestone.

The percentages for the morning and afternoon shows were 11.67 and 30.93 percent, respectively. At the same time, night shows recorded 28.40 percent, while evening screenings peaked at 33.93 percent. The movie is expected to surpass the Rs 50 crore mark in India because Monday is Ambedkar Jayanti holiday in several regions of the nation.

Sunny Deol's Jaat box office collection: Check day-wise in India

• Thursday: Rs 9.5 crore

• Friday: Rs 7 crore

• Saturday: Rs 9.75 crore

• Sunday: Rs 14 crore

• Total: Rs 40.25 crore.

Jaat: Cast and crew

Sunny Deol; Saiyami Kher, Vineet Kumar Singh, Jagapathi Babu, Regina Cassandra, Zarina Wahab, and Prashant Bajaj also play important roles in Jaat. Under the auspices of People Media Factory, Zee Studios, and Mythri Movie Makers, Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar, Naveen Yerneni, Umesh Kumar Bansal, and T. G. Vishwa Prasad is co-producing the action thriller.

Sunny Deol’s film, ‘Jaat’: About the film

The setting of Jaat is a remote Andhra Pradesh seaside village. People live in terror as Varadaraja Ranatunga (played by Randeep Hooda) dominates the land like a vicious criminal. When a stranger named Jaat (played by Sunny Deol) chooses to act independently, things start to improve. Jaat's goal is to bring the hamlet back to harmony and order.