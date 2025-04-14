Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 5: Ajith's movie nears 100 cr mark

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly is enjoying a stellar run at the box office, wrapping up its first weekend on a high. The movie ended its first weekend on a good note, with a collection of Rs 22 crore on Sunday (Day 4). This number is 11.39% higher than the day 3 collection when the movie minted Rs 19.75 crore.

Good Bad Ugly peaked on its opening day when it made Rs 29.25 crore, which is the highest single-day collection for the movie so far.

The Adhik Ravichandran-directed film features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, and Priya Prakash Varrier in key roles.

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 5

On day 5, the number is likely to drop as compared to its Sunday collection. So far, the movie has minted Rs 6.72 crore (at the time of writing), this number is surely going to surge by the end of the day.

The movie is doing good at the box office, despite the usual weekday drop on Monday.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has made a collection of Rs 92.72 crore, and it is interesting to watch, whether the movie is going to cross the Rs 100 crore mark on day 5 or not.

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 29.25 Cr

₹ 29.25 Cr Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 15 Cr

₹ 15 Cr Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 19.75 Cr

₹ 19.75 Cr Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 22 Cr

₹ 22 Cr Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 6.72 Cr (At the time of writing)

₹ 6.72 Cr (At the time of writing) Total ₹ 92.72 Cr

About Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly is a Tamil-language action comedy movie directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film features Ajith Kumar in the lead role, alongside Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand and Raghu Ram. The movie revolves around a retired gangster who goes back to his violent ways when his son is wrongly arrested.