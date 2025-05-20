India at Cannes 2025: All about new releases, debuts, jury members and more

The French Riviera is hosting the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival 2025 from May 13 to May 24. India's presence at the Cannes Film Festival is still being felt at the festival in significant ways, even after not securing a place in the main competition this year. India remains a part of the festival's esteemed lineup, with significant trailer debuts at the Bharat Pavilion, red carpet appearances, student film awards, and intriguing new screenings.

Cannes 2025: Payal Kapadia joins the competition jury

The Palme d'Or-winning picture that made headlines last year, directed by Payal Kapadia, is back in Cannes, but this time she is on the opposite side of the table. She has received an invitation to join the main competition jury.

This year, French actress Juliette Binoche leads the jury, which also includes Halle Berry, Leila Slimani, Carlos Reygadas, Alba Rohrwacher, Jeremy Strong, Dieudo Hamadi, and Hong Sangsoo. Another significant milestone for Indian participation at the pinnacle of international filmmaking has been reached with Kapadia's admission.

Cannes film festival 2025: Indian Entries

1. Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound', which has been chosen for the 'Un Certain Regard' section, is one among the most eagerly awaited Indian submissions at Cannes this year. Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa feature in this atmospheric drama, which marks Ghaywan's return after his highly praised debut, Masaan.

On May 21, the movie is expected to be shown. Karan Johar, Somen Mishra, Marijke DeSouza, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla, and Melita Toscan du Plantier are co-producers of the movie.

2. With the film "A Doll Made Up of Clay," India is also represented in the La Cinef section of Cannes. Works from international film schools are shown in the La Cinef section.

This category will feature a student production from the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), presenting the upcoming generation of Indian filmmakers on a distinguished international stage.

2025 Cannes film festival: 'Bharat Pavilion's film trailers and launches

Earlier this week, the Bharat Pavilion in Cannes was formally launched, providing a venue for networking, cross-cultural interaction, and the display of new Indian ideas. Shekhar Kapur, the director, and actor Anupam Kher attended the opening ceremony.

In addition, Kapur discussed India's Creative Economy: In Cinema and Beyond and released the poster for the next International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Several trailer releases, particularly from the Marathi film industry, have taken place in the Pavilion.

• Friday (May 16)- Films like Snow Flower, Khalid Ka Shivaji, Sthal – The Match, and Juna Furniture had their trailers opened.

• Saturday (May 17)- It featured teasers for The Love Ritual by American Underdog by Vishy Ayyar, Devendra Jadhav, and Tanvi: The Great, directed by Anupam Kher.

• Sunday (May 18)- Trailers for Lost and Found in Kumbh, Mahamantra, Bhagodia, Echoes of Valour, and Charak are set to be displayed.

• Monday (May 19)- An additional launch includes Murder too Close – Love too Far, Ashva: A White Horse’s Neigh, Sabar Bonda, and Baksho Bondi.

2025 Cannes: Guneet Monga launches scholarship for women producers

Under the banner of Women in Film India (WIF, India), the Indian branch of the international Women in Film network, award-winning producer Guneet Monga has started a special program at Cannes.

The Marché du Film's recently launched Cannes Producers' Scholarship aims to link mid-career female producers with international business executives. In an effort to promote visibility, mentorship, and opportunity for Indian women in film, producers Rucha Pathak, Rabia Chopra, Tillotama Shome, and Dimpy Agrawal joined Monga at the announcement.

Notable Indian celebs 'debut' at Cannes film festival 2025

This year, a number of popular Indian celebrities are attending the 78th Cannes Film Festival 2025 for the first time. Here are some of the new Indian celebs making their Cannes 2025 debuts, ranging from well-known industry icons to upcoming rising stars:

Sharmila Tagore

Sharmila Tagore, a veteran actor, went for the screening of Satyajit Ray's 1970 film, Aranyer Din Ratri at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The Bengali film, Days and Nights in the Forest, was restored in English by American filmmaker Wes Anderson, and its 4K version was screened at the Cannes Classics section of the film festival.

Simi Garewal

In honor of the restored version of the classic Satyajit Ray movie, Aranyer Din Ratri, in which she appeared, veteran actor and talk show host Simi Garewal is visiting the festival this year. On Monday, May 19, a special screening of The Film Foundation was scheduled.

Alia Bhatt

At Cannes, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is expected to make her much awaited debut. Her first appearance on the red carpet at the esteemed festival is eagerly awaited by her fans.

Nitanshi Goel

This year, Nitanshi Goel, the Laapataa Ladies star, also debuted at Cannes. This past Friday, the young actor, who was representing L'Oréal Paris, attracted attention on the red carpet and gave India's attendance at the festival a more youthful feel.

Aastha Gill

On Friday, singer Aastha Gill made a stunning entrance on the red carpet at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. Gill grabbed the attention of guests by wearing a shining star yet sophisticated outfit that demonstrated both her musical prowess and her fashion-forward personality.

Shalini Passi

Bollywood Wives' Fabulous Lives fame, social activist and artist Shalini Passi will be making her Cannes debut this year. She will be joined on the carpet by Padma Shri winner Paresh Maity, one of the most well-known contemporary artists in India.

Parul Gulati

Parul Gulati, an actress and businesswoman, made her red carpet debut at the international premiere of Eddington, directed by Ari Aster. On the other hand, Parul owned a company that sold hair extensions. She looked elegant in a garment that was specially created for her. Notably, she designed her own dress, which was made entirely of hair.

Is Nancy Tyagi's outfit copied at the Cannes film festival 2025?

Nancy, an influencer-designer, walked the red carpet at Cannes 2025 wearing a minidress adorned with pearls. The outfit included structural panels, crystal fringes, and silver-beige tones. She wore it with a long-trail cape with puffy shoulders. She added that the dress's creation took a whole month.

Meanwhile, on May 18 Neha Bhasin, a singer and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant, has accused Tyagi of fabricating her Cannes 2025 costume design. Nancy claimed to have made the dress herself, but Neha and a fashion store in Mumbai said she had purchased it.

The Source Bombay's owner, Surbhi Gupta, told The Free Press Journal that Nancy Tyagi had indeed purchased the outfit from them. Gupta added that shortly before Cannes 2025, Nancy paid ₹25,000 for the dress.

On May 18, Neha posted side-by-side pictures of herself and Nancy wearing what appeared to be the same corset on her Instagram Stories, highlighting the problem.

Cannes film festival 2025: When and where to watch?

On May 13 at 7:15 PM local time (10:45 PM IST), the Cannes Film Festival 2025 opening ceremony featured the Palme d'Or d'Honneur. Live updates, behind-the-scenes pictures, and real-time red carpet video will also be available on the festival's official Instagram and X (previously Twitter) profiles. Live streaming of the entire event will be accessible 24/7 via:

• The Festival de Cannes official YouTube channel

• The official Festival de Cannes website

• Mubi

• FilmyDoo (from 2:30 PM IST for Indian users).