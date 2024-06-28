Hina Khan reveals stage 3 breast cancer; Know more about symptoms and cure

The news that popular actor Hina Khan has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer has come as a shock for many, and understandably raised concerns and questions among her fans and the general public. Hina Khan recently addressed the health-related rumours about her and confirmed the diagnosis. Breast cancer is a serious disease that affects millions of women every year. From 1.5 lakh cases in India in 2016 to 2 lakh cases in 2022, there has been a significant increase in the cases of breast cancers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Breast Cancer: All about signs and symptoms A breast lump or mass is the most obvious warning sign, according to an American Cancer Society report. Although some cancers can also result in tender, painful lumps, the more common symptom of breast cancer is a hard mass with irregular edges. However, a lump isn't the only indication of breast cancer.

Regardless of whether you feel a lump, the report lists symptoms which should be treated seriously like swelling of all or some portion of a breast, skin dimpling, breast or nipple pain, nipple turning inwards, red, dry, flaking, or thickened nipple or potentially breast skin and nipple discharge.

In addition, even before breast tumour can be properly felt, swollen lymph nodes under the arm or near the collarbone can indicate that the cancer has spread. It's also important to remember that no lump is cancerous. Regardless, a medical opinion is required for any changes to your breast.

What can you do to prevent breast cancer?

In any case, one should be all around familiar with how their breasts look and feel to have the option to recognize any abnormalities in such a manner. Since mammograms aren't 100% accurate at detecting breast cancer, it's critical to get regular screenings, according to the aforementioned report.

A couple of preventive measures with regard to making way-of-life changes, as recorded by the Mayo Clinic can likewise be made. Limiting alcohol consumption, quitting smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, leading an active lifestyle, breastfeeding if you are a mother, and avoiding hormone therapy after menopause are all examples of these practices.

Consider genetic consulting to prevent a future diagnosis if your family has a history of cancer.