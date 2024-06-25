B'wood actor Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' will now release on September 6

Kangana Ranaut, the Bollywood actress who has won four National Awards, is currently busy inspiring millions with her commitment to public service after her victory in the elections. The well-known actress announced last month that her upcoming movie "Emergency" would be delayed due to her election campaign. Following her victory in Lok Sabha elections, Kangana Ranaut is getting ready to release Emergency, her much-anticipated period political drama. The release date for Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Emergency' has been announced. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Kangana likewise shared a new poster of the movie.



New release date of Kangana Ranaut’s 'Emergency'

The poster highlighted Kangana as the former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. She looks away from the camera in the poster. The movie will now be released on September 6 this year.

The caption mentions, "The Beginning of the 50th Year of Independent India’s Darkest Chapter, Announcing #KanganaRanaut’s #Emergency In Cinemas on 6th September 2024. The Explosive Saga of The Most Controversial Episode of The History of Indian Democracy, #EmergencyOn6Sept in cinemas worldwide."

Multiple delays of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'

"Emergency," starring Kangana Ranaut, was repeatedly postponed in the past. The release date was postponed last month due to the Lok Sabha Elections. Kangana is the lead actor, writer, director, and producer of the film. The upcoming political drama is being produced by 'Manikarnika Films'. The movie was originally scheduled to be released on November 24, 2023.

Kangana on directing 'Emergency'

In an interview with news agency ANI, Kangana said about the film, "Emergency is one of the most significant and darkest chapters in our history that young India needs to know. It is a crucial story and I want to thank my super-talented actors like Satish ji, Anupam ji, Shreyas, Mahima, and Milind for embarking on this creative journey together. I am excited to bring this extraordinary episode from India's history to the big screen. Jaihind!"

'Emergency', the biopic of Indira Gandhi: About the film

Emergency is the story of a turning point in the political history of India. In addition, it features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and late Satish Kaushik. Backed by Zee Studios, Emergency is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana. The screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah and music has been produced by Sanchit Balhara.