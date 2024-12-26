Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar, Riteish, and cast celebrate end of filming

The Housefull 5 makers announced the end of filming and released breathtaking images from the sets that included the whole cast. Nadiadwala Grandson posted a number of pictures of the entire Housefull 5 cast and crew on their Instagram account on Tuesday.

Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Chunky Panday, Shreyas Talpade, and other members of the comedy film's cast can be seen in the pictures.

Housefull 5: About the ‘shoot wrap-up’ post

As the group celebrates a noteworthy occasion, the first image displays a table laden with pastries and plates. The lively enthusiasm and delight that the entire cast and crew shared is exquisitely captured in the photos.

The caption alongside says, "And that’s a wrap on principal photography for Housefull 5! What an incredible journey it’s been—filled with laughter, more laughter and then some more. See you at the movies on June 6th 2025.

Housefull 5: Cast

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, who have been a part of all the instalments, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, and Nikitin Dheer are also part of the film.

Housefull 5: Insights

Notably, Tarun Mansukhani's Housefull 5 is the first franchise to accomplish this milestone. Five times as much comedy, joy, and amusement as the original have been promised by the makers. The movie was filmed on an opulent cruise that travelled from London to France to Spain and back to the UK. In their statement, the producers also disclosed that Housefull 5 will be released in theaters on June 6, 2025.

Housefull: The franchise

With a cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, and Boman Irani, the first part of Housefull was released in 2010. The movie was a box office hit. Housefull 2 (2012), Housefull 3 (2016), and Housefull 4 (2019) are the three sequels to the 2010 original movie that launched the Housefull franchise.

The director duo of Sajid Samji and Farhad Samji took over for Sajid Khan in the third part of the Housefull franchise, which was released in 2016. The fourth part, which had a comedy plot with a reincarnation-concept, was again directed by Farhad Samji.