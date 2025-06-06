Housefull 5 BO collection Day 1 Prediction: Akshay Kumar is back in the limelight with his third big release of the year — Housefull 5. Following the patriotic drama Sky Force and action-packed Kesari Chapter 2, the superstar now dives into his most ambitious comedy yet.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, this fifth instalment of the fan-favourite Housefull franchise promises double the madness and chaos the series is known for.

Housefull 5 is a comedy thriller that features a murder mystery involving a billionaire and three imposters claiming his fortune. The star-studded cast includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, and more. The movie has already caught attention thanks to its exciting trailer and catchy songs.

Housefull 5 box office collection day 1 Akshay Kumar's movie is expected to be his biggest opening of the year and is likely to surpass the collection of Sky Force and Kesari Chapter 2. Film trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal has predicted that Housefull 5 could earn between ₹22 to ₹25 crore on its opening day. Housefull 5 advance booking Even before its theatrical release, Housefull 5 has raked in impressive numbers through advance bookings. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned ₹13.94 crore on Day 1 from pre-release ticket sales alone. Of this, version 5A brought in ₹5.67 crore, while version 5B added ₹2.35 crore. These figures come from over 17,000 shows scheduled across India, signalling a strong opening for the comedy franchise.

The film is expected to perform exceptionally well in metropolitan areas. Maharashtra leads with ₹2.95 crore in advance bookings, followed by Delhi NCR at ₹2.34 crore. Gujarat and Karnataka are not far behind, contributing ₹1.25 crore and ₹1.02 crore respectively. Housefull 5 has two climaxes Unlike its predecessors, Housefull 5 takes a bold leap with a unique concept — dual endings. Released in two formats, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, each version offers a different climax, giving audiences a fresh twist depending on which version they watch. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has confirmed that Housefull 5 will have two different climaxes. "I have been thinking about this idea for the past 30 years - how to create a thriller with an X factor that leaves the audience talking long after they leave the theatre. So I came up with a story where every theatre will have a different killer. So if you watch it at Gaiety, it'll have one killer. If you watch it at Galaxy, there'll be somebody else. In PVR screen number 4, you'll see a different killer, and in PVR screen number 5, yet another one. It's like every time you watch the film, you'll get a different ending," the producer said during the trailer launch.