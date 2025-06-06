Home / Entertainment / Housefull 5 Box Office prediction: Akshay eyes biggest opening of 2025

Housefull 5 Box Office prediction: Akshay eyes biggest opening of 2025

Housefull 5 Box Office prediction day 1: Aksh Kumar Housefull 5 is set for a massive day 1 at the box office, with advance bookings crossing ₹13.94 crore. The movie has been released in theatres today

Housefull 5
Housefull 5
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 12:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Housefull 5 BO collection Day 1 Prediction: Akshay Kumar is back in the limelight with his third big release of the year — Housefull 5. Following the patriotic drama Sky Force and action-packed Kesari Chapter 2, the superstar now dives into his most ambitious comedy yet. 
 
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, this fifth instalment of the fan-favourite Housefull franchise promises double the madness and chaos the series is known for.
 
Housefull 5 is a comedy thriller that features a murder mystery involving a billionaire and three imposters claiming his fortune. The star-studded cast includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, and more. The movie has already caught attention thanks to its exciting trailer and catchy songs.

Housefull 5 box office collection day 1 

Akshay Kumar's movie is expected to be his biggest opening of the year and is likely to surpass the collection of Sky Force and Kesari Chapter 2. Film trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal has predicted that Housefull 5 could earn between ₹22 to ₹25 crore on its opening day.

Housefull 5 advance booking

Even before its theatrical release, Housefull 5 has raked in impressive numbers through advance bookings. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned ₹13.94 crore on Day 1 from pre-release ticket sales alone. Of this, version 5A brought in ₹5.67 crore, while version 5B added ₹2.35 crore. These figures come from over 17,000 shows scheduled across India, signalling a strong opening for the comedy franchise.
 
The film is expected to perform exceptionally well in metropolitan areas. Maharashtra leads with ₹2.95 crore in advance bookings, followed by Delhi NCR at ₹2.34 crore. Gujarat and Karnataka are not far behind, contributing ₹1.25 crore and ₹1.02 crore respectively.

Housefull 5 has two climaxes

Unlike its predecessors, Housefull 5 takes a bold leap with a unique concept — dual endings. Released in two formats, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, each version offers a different climax, giving audiences a fresh twist depending on which version they watch.
 
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has confirmed that Housefull 5 will have two different climaxes. "I have been thinking about this idea for the past 30 years - how to create a thriller with an X factor that leaves the audience talking long after they leave the theatre. So I came up with a story where every theatre will have a different killer. So if you watch it at Gaiety, it'll have one killer. If you watch it at Galaxy, there'll be somebody else. In PVR screen number 4, you'll see a different killer, and in PVR screen number 5, yet another one. It's like every time you watch the film, you'll get a different ending," the producer said during the trailer launch.

Housefull 5: India’s most expensive comedy

With a budget of ₹225 crore, Housefull 5 is officially India’s costliest comedy film. Released across 5,000+ screens, it marks the biggest comedy release ever. All signs point to a blockbuster opening for this grand entertainer.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Thug Life X reviews: Mani Ratnam's gangster film divides the internet

TV actor Hina Khan marries her longtime love Rocky Jaiswal; who is he?

Metro In Dino trailer out: Anurag Basu weaves modern love and longing

Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Deverakonda's Kingdom face delay

Thug Life is here: Release date, advance bookings and how to book tickets

Topics :Akshay KumarEntertainmentBest movies

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story