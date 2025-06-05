Home / Entertainment / TV actor Hina Khan marries her longtime love Rocky Jaiswal; who is he?

TV actor Hina Khan married her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal on June 4 and surprised her fans with this happy news. Now, a series of photos has emerged from her mehendi function with joy

TV actor Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal tie the knot on June 4, 2025
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 1:42 PM IST
On Wednesday, TV star Hina Khan shocked her fans by announcing that she and her longtime partner, Rocky Jaiswal, had gotten married. The couple can be seen signing their marriage registration documents in a series of photos she shared online with her boyfriend, turned husband. The newlyweds' wedding photos, which depict them as "Mr. and Mrs.", have gone viral on social media and have won hearts all over the internet.
 
On June 4, Hina Khan and her longtime partner, Rocky Jaiswal, tied the knot, a happy surprise for her fans. Dreamy photos from her private wedding ceremony were shared by the Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor. Now, a fresh set of photos from her mehendi event have been made public, showing Hina with her gorgeous henna designs while beaming with happiness.

Who is Rocky Jaiswal, Hina's husband?

Rocky is a well-known name in the Indian cinema and television industry. He has made behind-the-scenes contributions to several well-known TV shows. Most notably, he was the Supervising Producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where he first met Hina Khan. For those who are unaware, Hina portrayed Akshara in the well-liked TV show.
 
He has also been assistant director and executive producer for TV shows like Mitwa-Phool Kamal Ke and Sasural Simar Ka. Rocky launched the RockaByte App, a project to find new talent.

Hina Khan talks about beau, Rocky Jaiswal 

Hina’s caption says, “From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, and our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, and our hope, and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your blessings and wishes as wife and husband.”
 
They have a love story expanding over 12 years after meeting on the sets of Hina’s first TV show. “We bond over food and travel, and there is so much love between us,” Hina shared. “I always tell him, 'I can’t love you the way you love me.' But he never takes pride in it; he doesn’t even realise it.”

Hina Khan flaunting her wedding mehendi 

Veena Nagda, a well-known mehendi artist in Bollywood, posted the new images where the actor can be seen showing off her gorgeous mehendi while posing for the cameras. One of the photos shows Hina seated on a grey couch with elaborate henna designs on her legs and wrists.
 
Veena, Hina's mehendi artist, also wrote a heartwarming post giving her blessings to the couple. “Many, many congratulations to @realhinakhan and @rockyj1 on their wedding. Thank you Heena ji, you have chosen me for your wedding Mehendi. May your couple always be happy and may you both be together for more than 7 lives. I always bless you, May your health and wealth always be good. Always keep this smile on your face". 

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal tie the knot

On June 4, Hina announced the news to her fans on her Instagram account with glimpses from her wedding. As the bride, Hina looked stunning in a Manish Malhotra opal green handloom saree with gold and silver threads tracing ancient designs throughout its weave, while Rocky wore an ecru colour Manish Malhotra kurta. The couple has been together for more than a decade and has supported one another through ups and downs, particularly during Hina's battle with breast cancer.
 

 

Topics :Indian televisionTelevisionWeddings

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

