Home / Entertainment / Thug Life X reviews: Mani Ratnam's gangster film divides the internet

Thug Life X reviews: Mani Ratnam's gangster film divides the internet

Kamal Haasan's starrer Thug Life was released in theatres today. However, the movie received mixed reactions from fans on social media

Thug Life X reviews
Thug Life Twitter reviews
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Thug Life, the much-anticipated gangster action drama directed by Mani Ratnam, starring Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR (STR), and Trisha Krishnan, hit theatres on Thursday, June 5. 
 
As expected, the film sparked widespread discussion on social media, particularly on X, where early reactions have been mixed, with viewers praising certain aspects while voicing strong criticism of others, especially the second half.

Thug Life Twitter reviews 

The movie has received mixed reactions from fans on X. Some users compared the film’s first half to cinematic classics. One user wrote, “#ThugLife Well made and decent first half which reminded me of Kurosawa's Ran and Mani’s own Nayakan. Nothing exceptional after the opening sequence, but nothing to complain about either.”
 
Another viewer noted that the film had been unfairly judged by early reviews, stating, “Definitely not as bad as people have been saying. A solid gangster drama in Mani Ratnam’s signature style. Kamal and STR are excellent. I especially enjoyed the dialogue-driven moments more than the action sequences. Weak points? Some of Trisha’s scenes and the interval block.”
 
A third user wrote, “A neat gangster drama in true Mani Ratnam fashion. #KamalHaasan is brilliant, but #SilambarasanTR steals the show! The de-aging for Kamal worked well, and his dynamic with the young STR was touching. Pacing was slow at times, but overall some strong sequences.”
 
“Haters, trolls, and toxicity—@ikamalhaasan has endured it all. Believe me, #ThugLife is fantastic. An absolute masterclass. Stop waiting to appreciate it after a decade—do it now!,” an X user wrote.
 
Another one said, “KH’s performance was captivating and STR delivered big time. The young actor in the flashbacks was impressive too. ARR’s music elevates the film, although some parts felt a bit out of sync. Unfortunately, the second half suffers from inconsistent writing.”

About Thug Life

Thug Life is a 2025 Tamil-language gangster action film directed by Mani Ratnam, co-written with lead actor Kamal Haasan. It marks their first collaboration since the 1987 classic Nayakan. The film is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies.
 
The ensemble cast includes Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Rohit Saraf, and Baburaj. The project was initially announced in November 2022 under the working title Kamal Haasan 234, representing Haasan’s 234th lead role. The title Thug Life was revealed in 2023.
 
The shooting for the movie took place in late 2024 across various Indian locations, including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Pondicherry, New Delhi, and parts of North India. The film features music by A.R. Rahman, cinematography by Ravi K. Chandran, and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad.
 
Thug Life was released globally on June 5, 2025, in standard, IMAX, and EPIQ formats.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TV actor Hina Khan marries her longtime love Rocky Jaiswal; who is he?

Thug Life is here: Release date, advance bookings and how to book tickets

Rana Naidu Season 2 trailer: Rana Daggubati locks horns with Arjun Rampal

Prabhas The Raja Saab final release date announced, teaser on June 16

Bakrid 2025 watchlist: Top OTT shows, films to stream or catch in theatres

Topics :EntertainmentTwitterKamal Hassan

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story