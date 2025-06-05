Thug Life X reviews: Mani Ratnam's gangster film divides the internet

Thug Life, the much-anticipated gangster action drama directed by Mani Ratnam, starring Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR (STR), and Trisha Krishnan, hit theatres on Thursday, June 5.

As expected, the film sparked widespread discussion on social media, particularly on X, where early reactions have been mixed, with viewers praising certain aspects while voicing strong criticism of others, especially the second half.

Thug Life Twitter reviews

The movie has received mixed reactions from fans on X. Some users compared the film’s first half to cinematic classics. One user wrote, “#ThugLife Well made and decent first half which reminded me of Kurosawa's Ran and Mani’s own Nayakan. Nothing exceptional after the opening sequence, but nothing to complain about either.”

Another viewer noted that the film had been unfairly judged by early reviews, stating, “Definitely not as bad as people have been saying. A solid gangster drama in Mani Ratnam’s signature style. Kamal and STR are excellent. I especially enjoyed the dialogue-driven moments more than the action sequences. Weak points? Some of Trisha’s scenes and the interval block.” A third user wrote, “A neat gangster drama in true Mani Ratnam fashion. #KamalHaasan is brilliant, but #SilambarasanTR steals the show! The de-aging for Kamal worked well, and his dynamic with the young STR was touching. Pacing was slow at times, but overall some strong sequences.”

“Haters, trolls, and toxicity—@ikamalhaasan has endured it all. Believe me, #ThugLife is fantastic. An absolute masterclass. Stop waiting to appreciate it after a decade—do it now!,” an X user wrote. Another one said, “KH’s performance was captivating and STR delivered big time. The young actor in the flashbacks was impressive too. ARR’s music elevates the film, although some parts felt a bit out of sync. Unfortunately, the second half suffers from inconsistent writing.” About Thug Life Thug Life is a 2025 Tamil-language gangster action film directed by Mani Ratnam, co-written with lead actor Kamal Haasan. It marks their first collaboration since the 1987 classic Nayakan. The film is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies.