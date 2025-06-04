Thug Life is here: Release date, advance bookings and how to book tickets

Thug Life Movie Release Date: The wait is nearly over. After 38 years since their cult classic Nayakan, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam reunite for Thug Life, which hits cinemas on June 5. The action-packed underworld saga has triggered a frenzy, with advance bookings soaring and fans ready to witness the powerhouse duo’s magic once again.

Released in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada – the film has already raked in ₹3.55 crore in India from advance bookings alone, with over 77,000 tickets sold across 5,000+ screenings. Cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru have seen the biggest ticket rush.

The movie's OTT release has already been revealed. After its theatrical run, the movie will be available for streaming on Netflix. The streaming giant wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “The Vinveli Naayagan returns—with a bang! Thug Life will arrive on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi after its theatrical release!”

Thug Life: Advance booking report

Thug Life booking ticket sales started on June 1st and have received great feedback both in India and abroad. The movie has sold 77,453 tickets at 5,143 showings in 2D, IMAX 2D, and 4DX formats, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Thug Life is releasing on June 5.

Even with blocked tickets, it has generated Rs 3.55 crore in advance sales in India so far. Thug Life is anticipated to be a box office success since it brings together two legends, Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan.

Thug life: How to book tickets online?

Step 1: Install the app like the BookMyShow app or the Paytm app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store and download it on your smartphone.

Step 2: Open the app and select your city or state to view theatres nearby.

Step 3: Use the search bar to find 'Thug Life'. Pick a version, then tap on 'Book Tickets'.

Step 4: Choose your preferred date, cinema, time slot, and select your seats from the available options.

Step 5: Tap on Payment carefully, agree to the terms and conditions, and end your transaction with a payment method of your choice.

Step 6: Once your ticket booking is confirmed, save your e-ticket and head to the theatre on time to showcase at the entrance.

Thug Life: The plot

In Thug Life, a gritty underworld drama, Rangaraya Sakthivel Naickar, a feared mobster thought to be long dead, makes a re-appearance only to discover that he must face both his rivals and his estranged son.

In the first few seconds of the trailer, Kamal Haasan's deep, commanding voice establishes a sad yet impassioned tone that foreshadows a story full of courage, loyalty, betrayal, and forgiveness.

Thug Life: Cast and Crew

Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Baburaj, and Trisha Krishnan are among the cast members of Thug Life, which is led by Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR. Red Giant Movies, Madras Talkies, and Raaj Kamal Films International are all co-producers of the movie.

Editor A Sreekar Prasad and cinematographer Ravi K Chandran are part of the technical team. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman wrote the soundtrack, while Kamal Haasan, Karthik Netha, and Siva Ananth wrote the lyrics. The soundtrack includes vocal performances by Shruti Haasan and Charulatha Mani.

With action choreography by Anbariv, production design by Sharmishta Roy, costume design by Eka Lakhani and Amritha Ram, and special makeup effects by Akihito Ikeda and Ranjith Ambady, Thug Life also has an impressive crew behind the scenes.

What is the Kamal Haasan-Kannada Thug Life controversy?

The Kannada language dispute began at the promotional event of Thug Life. During the promotion, Kamal Haasan was joined by Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR. Haasan stated that the "Kannada language originated from Tamil " while discussing the linguistic and cultural connections of South India. Haasan's statement drew harsh criticism.

Additionally, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce gave Kamal Haasan a 24-hour window to apologise, beyond which his movie would not be permitted to be released in Karnataka. Haasan reportedly refused to apologise, saying that what he said was a cultural observation rather than an intentional offense. Consequently, the KFCC announced a ban on the film's release in the state.

The statement says, 'This is a democracy. I believe in law and justice. My love for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala is true. No one will doubt this, except those who have an agenda. I have been threatened before. If I am wrong, I will apologise; if I am not wrong, I will not'.

Thug Life box office collection day 1 'Prediction'

Despite being released on a weekday that is not a holiday, Thug Life is predicted to have a huge opening at the box office. With an estimated box office collection day 1 of Rs 35 crore, the movie is expected to outperform recent Hindi films like Sikandar and Chhaava, which brought in Rs 30.06 crore and Rs 33.10 crore, respectively.