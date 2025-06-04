Metro In Dino trailer out: Anurag Basu weaves modern love and longing

After a five-year directorial hiatus, Anurag Basu is making a striking comeback with Metro... In Dino. Touted as a spiritual successor to his 2007 cult hit ‘Life in a... Metro’, the upcoming film once again dives into the complex, intertwined lives of modern-day couples navigating love and heartbreak in Mumbai’s fast-paced urban jungle.

The movie features Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher and Saswata Chatterjee, in the lead roles.

Metro... In Dino trailer is out now The trailer shows the stories which are deeply personal yet universal. The trailer is emotionally rich, fast-paced and has Anurag Basu's magic. It depicts city visuals, cracking chemistry and stories that feel yours. Basu's complex urban relationships, the trailer celebrates the beauty of falling in love with the same person again and again. The teaser is set on Pritam's music, exploring the emotional depth, complex relationships and the strong connection of modern-day life in the city. Watch the Metro in Dino trailer here: “With Dada, every day is a fun challenge”: Aditya Roy Kapur Recently, in an interview with Filmfare, Aditya Roy Kapur shared the reason why he chose to work with Basu in his next project. While complementing Basu, the 39-year-old actor said, “With Dada, everything and every day is a discovery, every day is a fun challenge. It is unpredictable, you don’t know what new idea he is gonna throw your way and that’s the most fun part of the process.”

He previously worked with Anurag Basu in the 2020 film ‘Ludo’. Fatima Sana Shaikh, who also worked with Anurag Basu in Ludo, praised Anurag Basu in an interview. She told Mid-Day, “As a director, he is considerate and takes care of you. People think if the film is taking long, a lot of shoot is being done. But that’s not the case. Since his films have an ensemble cast, he has to coordinate the dates of so many actors. If you trust him, he will get the best performance out of you. Also, his characters are so well-written.”