Housefull 5 divas: Jacqueline to Sonam Bajwa, here's their net worth
Net Worth of Housefull 5 Actress: From Jacqueline Fernandez's luxe lifestyle to Sonam Bajwa's booming Bollywood debut - here's how much the leading ladies of Housefull 5 are worthSudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Housefull 5 Film: The eagerly anticipated comedy entertainer Housefull 5 has made a grand opening at the box office. Featuring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and many others, the film has quickly crossed the ₹90 crore mark within just three days of release.
While the male leads deliver their usual comic flair, the film also introduces a fresh lineup of glamorous female stars who bring charm, style, and talent to the screen. Let’s take a closer look at these actresses, their career highlights, and their estimated net worth.
Housefull 5 actresses net worth
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline made her Bollywood debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s Aladin and has since carved out a successful career with a mix of blockbuster hits and stylish performances. Known for her dancing skills and glamorous appearances, she remains a popular face in films, social media, and brand endorsements. Her stylish looks and fitness routines drew a strong following online. According to Lifestyle Asia, her estimated net worth stands at ₹116 crore.
Nargis Fakhri
Starting her career as a model, Nargis burst onto the Bollywood scene with Rockstar and went on to feature in films like Madras Cafe and Main Tera Hero. With her graceful screen presence and confidence, she quickly became a fan favourite. The actress has returned to the big screen with Housefull 5. As per TV9 Hindi, her net worth is estimated at ₹98 crore.
Sonam Bajwa
A prominent star in Punjabi cinema, Sonam debuted in 2013 with Best of Luck and has since built a solid fan base. Housefull 5 marks her Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar. With more Hindi film projects already in the pipeline, Sonam’s entry into mainstream cinema looks promising. The Daily Jagran reports her net worth at ₹50 crore.
Chitrangada Singh
Chitrangada entered films with the critically acclaimed Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi in 2005. Known for her poised screen presence and powerful performances, she has worked in films like I Me Aur Main, Bazaar, and Bob Biswas. She’s also active in web content, showcasing her versatility. Though selective in her roles, she leaves a lasting impression. As per NDTV, her estimated net worth is around ₹35–40 crore.
Soundarya Sharma
Soundarya made her film debut with Ranchi Diaries and rose to fame after her appearance on Bigg Boss. Often noted for her bold fashion and growing popularity, she’s now grabbing attention with her role in Housefull 5. According to TV9 Hindi, her net worth is approximately ₹10 crore.
Housefull 5: All actresses net worth
| Name
| Net Worth (₹ Crore)
| Jacqueline Fernandez
| 116
| Nargis Fakhri
| 98
| Sonam Bajwa
| 50
| Chitrangada Singh
| 35–40
| Soundarya Sharma
| 10
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices