Housefull 5 divas: Jacqueline to Sonam Bajwa, here's their net worth

Housefull 5 Film: The eagerly anticipated comedy entertainer Housefull 5 has made a grand opening at the box office. Featuring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and many others, the film has quickly crossed the ₹90 crore mark within just three days of release.

While the male leads deliver their usual comic flair, the film also introduces a fresh lineup of glamorous female stars who bring charm, style, and talent to the screen. Let’s take a closer look at these actresses, their career highlights, and their estimated net worth.

Housefull 5 actresses net worth

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline made her Bollywood debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s Aladin and has since carved out a successful career with a mix of blockbuster hits and stylish performances. Known for her dancing skills and glamorous appearances, she remains a popular face in films, social media, and brand endorsements. Her stylish looks and fitness routines drew a strong following online. According to Lifestyle Asia, her estimated net worth stands at ₹116 crore.

Nargis Fakhri

Starting her career as a model, Nargis burst onto the Bollywood scene with Rockstar and went on to feature in films like Madras Cafe and Main Tera Hero. With her graceful screen presence and confidence, she quickly became a fan favourite. The actress has returned to the big screen with Housefull 5. As per TV9 Hindi, her net worth is estimated at ₹98 crore.