Home / Entertainment / 'Housefull 5' box office collection day 3: Film to cross 100 cr mark soon

'Housefull 5' box office collection day 3: Film to cross 100 cr mark soon

Houseful 5 box office report: The comedy-thriller raked in ₹87 crore over the weekend, becoming Akshay Kumar's highest post-pandemic opener

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The latest instalment in the Housefull franchise, a slapstick comedy headlined by Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, is proving to be a box office juggernaut. Released worldwide on June 6, Housefull 5 has struck gold with audiences, delivering strong collections right from day one.
 
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film opened with an impressive ₹24 crore on its first Friday and soared to ₹87 crore by its first Sunday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Riding high on the franchise's popularity and the comic duo's on-screen chemistry, the film is now inching closer to the coveted ₹100 crore milestone, solidifying its place as one of the biggest comedy hits of the year so far.

Housefull 5 box office collection 

Housefull 5 has surpassed Sooryavanshi (₹77 crore) to become Akshay Kumar's best first weekend after the COVID-19 pandemic with its opening weekend of box office collection of ₹87 crore. On Sunday, June 8, Housefull 5 made an incredible ₹32 crore, according to industry tracker, Sacnilk. This represented a 3.23 percent increase over its earnings on Saturday.
 
Blending comedy with a touch of thriller, Housefull 5 kicked off its theatrical run with a solid ₹24 crore on Friday. Because of the Bakrid holiday, the movie made ₹31 crore on Saturday, a 29.17% increase. The Akshay Kumar film ended its first weekend at the box office with a total of ₹87 crore in three days.  
 
According to Sacnilk, Housefull 5 made ₹87 crore in three days at the global box office, of which ₹22 crore came from foreign sales. 

Housefull 5 box office occupancy 

The film had the highest occupancy and the most screenings in places like Jaipur, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow. On its debut Sunday, the movie's theaters in India saw a decent occupancy rate. 
 
On Sunday, Housefull 5A's Hindi shows in India had an overall occupancy rate of 39.52%, with the highest occupancy rate occurring during the evening, at 54.77%. Overall occupancy for Housefull 5B's Hindi shows across India was 24.49%, with evening shows having the greatest occupancy at 36.40%.  

Housefull 5: About the film 

Tarun Mansukhani is the director of Housefull 5, the fifth installment in the Housefull franchise. Housefull 5A and 5B, two distinct prints of the movie with distinct killer revelations, were made available. 
 
Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Nana Patekar all have important roles in the movie in addition to Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh. 
 
A billionaire is mysteriously murdered by a masked man on a luxurious cruise ship in the movie, which sets off a series of misadventures as the murder investigation goes on.
 

 

 

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

