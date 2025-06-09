Sonam Kapoor 40th birthday: Kareena, Karan Johar & more attended party

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor had a lavish midnight birthday celebration. Her friends from the industry attended the star-studded party. On June 9th, 2025, the actor turned 40.

Various actors and friends and family members attended the celebrations. The paparazzi posted images and videos on social media of dozens of guests arriving.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen on screen in the 2023 movie, Blind. She took a break from acting when she and her husband, Anand, had their baby, Vayu, in 2022. But her sister Rhea Kapoor had previously hinted that the actor might return with the 'Veere Di Wedding' sequel, which also starred Kareena, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania.

Who is Sonam Kapoor?

Sonam Kapoor was born on June 9, 1985, in Chembur, (Bombay) Mumbai. She is the daughter of veteran actor and producer Anil Kapoor and former designer and model Sunita Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor comes from a well-known film family. She is the niece of producer Boney Kapoor and actor Sanjay Kapoor. Her aunts include the late actress Sridevi and producer Mona Shourie, both of whom were married to Boney Kapoor. Among her paternal cousins are actors Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah. On her mother's side, she is also related to actor Ranveer Singh, who is her second cousin.

Sonam Kapoor on her 40th birthday A prominent face in Hindi cinema, Sonam has earned accolades including a National Film Award and a Filmfare Award. From 2012 to 2016, Kapoor was listed on Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list. She is the proud mother of a son named Vayu and is married to businessman Anand Ahuja.

Bollywood celebs attended Sonam Kapoor 40th birthday bash

Videos of many celebs showing up for Sonam's 40th birthday celebration have been taken by the paparazzi.

Several other celebs, including Kareena, Saif, and Karisma, were photographed arriving at the celebration together. Sonam Kapoor's birthday celebration was attended by numerous other celebs, including Masaba Gupta, Akshay Marwah, Swara Bhaskar, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor.

Inside the Sonam Kapoor 40th birthday bash

Sonam Kapoor is seen happily blowing out the candles on two delicious chocolate cakes that are set in front of her in a video that her cousin Anshula Kapoor posted on Instagram. As Anshula, Rhea Kapoor, and other celebration attendees sing "Happy Birthday" to Sonam, who is beaming with joy, she cuts the cake. With her hair pulled up in a ponytail, she appears effortlessly stylish in a black ensemble.

The actor shared the videos of Sonam cutting the cake on her Instagram Stories after a lot of people shared them. The other photos show her wearing a stylish black suit and posing joyfully with a glass of wine. She and her husband, Anand Ahuja, also posed for a cute selfie.