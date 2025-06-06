Global pop sensation Ed Sheeran has dropped the music video for his latest single ‘Sapphire’ — and it’s nothing short of a cinematic celebration of India. The track, which blends Western pop with Punjabi beats, is Sheeran’s ode to a country he has long admired. Making the song even more special are two names every Indian holds close to their heart: Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh.

Yes, you read that right. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan shares screen with Ed, singing along joyfully in the video. And Arijit Singh, known for his soul-stirring voice, lends his magic to a short Punjabi verse that adds a rich layer of texture to the cross-cultural fusion.

Shot entirely in India, ‘Sapphire’ takes viewers on a visually stunning journey across the country. From the grand sets of ‘Baahubali’ to the bustling streets of Kolkata and Hyderabad, every frame captures the soul of India. The video opens with Ed Sheeran travelling on a local bus, hanging out with locals, breaking into spontaneous dance in a cozy cafe, and soaking in the serenity of the Hooghly river while standing on a barge in Kolkata. Filmed in a POV-style format, the camera stays fixed on Ed, making the audience feel like they’re right beside him on this journey. Watch the video here:

The track is part of Ed Sheeran’s upcoming eighth studio album ‘Play’, set to release on September 12. ‘Sapphire’ is the third single from the album, and perhaps the most culturally vibrant. Sheeran had teased the song earlier, revealing that Arijit Singh had helped him with the Punjabi lyrics. What he hadn’t confirmed back then was whether Arijit would actually sing on the track — and now, fans are overjoyed to hear his voice on the final version. This isn’t the first time Sheeran has drawn inspiration from the East. His April release ‘Azizam’ was a tribute to Persian culture, recorded in part on the rooftops of Old Delhi.