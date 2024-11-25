I Want to Talk box office collection Day 3: Abhishek's film struggles at BO

Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'I Want To Talk' had a weak start on its opening weekend and struggled to cross the Rs 1 crore mark at the box office. The movie depicts a father's personal health struggle and the bond with the teenage daughter, and has garnered positive views from the critics and audience.

I Want To Talk box office collection Day 3

The movie was released in theatres on November 22, 2024, garnering Rs 25 lakh on its opening day. On the second day, the collection of the movie surged by 120 per cent to Rs 55 lakh, reported industry tracker Sacnilk. Sunday was expected to boost the collection, contrary to that the movie’s collections dropped by 3.64 per cent, to just Rs 53 lakh.

The total collection of the movie crossed the Rs 1 crore mark and it currently stands at Rs 1.33 crore after three days.

Abhishek Bachchan's movie had 14.55 per cent occupancy in theatres in Delhi on Sunday, and 6.75 per cent and 9.75 per cent occupancy in Mumbai NCR regions. I Want to Talk was released on 130 screens in Mumbai, while in NCR, it was released on 200-odd screens.

The movie is struggling to perform at the box office for multiple reasons. The main reason is said to be the lack of promotion; the makers didn't put much effort into promoting the movie apart from releasing the trailer and sharing a few posters on social media.

Abhishek-Shoojit's maiden collaboration

Abhishek and Shoojit collaborated for the first time and it became the lowest-performing movie of their career. The movie is likely to reach success only after releasing on the online streaming platforms.

About ‘I Want To Talk’

Abhishek plays the role of Arjun who is on the verge of life-changing surgery, navigating a complex relationship with his daughter. The movie, 'I Want To Talk' features Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, Banita Sandhu, Pearle Maaney, and many others. The movie was produced by Shoojit and Ronnie Lahiri under the banner of Rising Sun Films.

While talking about casting Abhishek in the movie, Shoojit said that this is going to be his 'best film' in his opinion. During his interview with the news agency ANI, the director recalled the meeting with Abhishek in Australia where he saw his mother's innocence in his eyes while having a conversation with him.