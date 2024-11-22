How to buy Coldplay Infinity tickets for India concert? Details inside

You do not have to worry if you were unable to purchase tickets for a Coldplay show . Fans will be able to get tickets at a reasonable price when the British rock/pop group launches their special "Infinity Tickets" on BookMyShow on Friday, November 22 at 12 PM IST. After a nine-year gap, the band announced earlier this year that it would return to India to perform next year.

The band added a number of other shows after their first performance at the DY Patil Stadium quickly sold out. The most recent of them was a two-day performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad , which is the biggest stadium in the world.

Coldplay Infinity tickets for India concert 2025: Infinity Ticket prices?

A limited quantity of "Infinity Tickets" are available from Coldplay in order to make up for the tremendous demand and make the event more widely available. The band's official website states that the unique tickets cost €20, £20, $20, or Rs 2,000.

Coldplay Infinity tickets for India concert 2025: How do they function?

Infinity Tickets must be purchased in pairs by fans. One special feature of this ticketing option is that buyers will not know where they will sit until a week prior to the performance or when they pick up their tickets in person. Since seats can be found in various areas of the theatre or in ideal locations close to the stage, this creates an element of surprise.

Coldplay Infinity tickets India concert 2025: When and where?

For a brief while, Infinity Tickets will be offered for each concert date starting at 12 PM IST today, November 22, 2024. The restricted availability means the tickets are anticipated to sell out rapidly, so fans are advised to act promptly.

Fans can pre-enter payment information for a more smoother checkout procedure by subscribing to alerts on Coldplay's official website or on websites such as BookMyShow.

More From This Section

Coldplay Infinity India concert tickets 2025: When do Infinity Tickets go on sale?

On Friday, the Infinity Tickets will go on sale, and reservations will open at 12 PM IST. Tickets for all five of the upcoming Indian concerts will go on sale on January 18.

Purchase Your Tickets- You have four minutes to pick up to four tickets when it is your time. For specified seating zones, there is a choice of seats.

Verify the Purchase- For ticket delivery and full payment, enter your name and address. A confirmation email and SMS will be sent to you, and real tickets will be sent out closer to the concert date.

Coldplay Infinity India concert tickets 2025: Tickets availability?

January 18, Mumbai: DY Patil Sports Stadium

January 19, Mumbai: DY Patil Sports Stadium

January 21, Mumbai: DY Patil Sports Stadium

January 25, Ahmedabad: Narendra Modi Stadium

January 26, Ahmedabad: Narendra Modi Stadium.

Coldplay Infinity India concert tickets 2025: About India concert

After more than eight years since their iconic performance at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai in November 2016, Coldplay is making a comeback to India with this tour. Five shows in two cities will be part of the 2025 India tour.

The tour begins on January 18, 2025, in the 45,300-seat DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The following performances are planned for January 19 and 21, 2025. After the first two performances sold out in a matter of minutes, a third show was added, but it also sold out fast.

Two significant performances at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26, 2025, which falls on Republic Day, will mark the tour's conclusion. These shows are expected to be the biggest in Coldplay's career, with a capacity of 130,000.

The band's enormous popularity in India was highlighted by the fact that, like the Mumbai performances, tickets for both Ahmedabad shows sold out almost immediately. Coldplay's official ticketing partner for the tour, BookMyShow, has announced that both of the shows in Ahmedabad will begin at 6 PM.