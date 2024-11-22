How to buy tickets for Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai concert; know complete details

On Wednesday, November 20, Diljit Dosanjh finally revealed something exciting about his present Dil-Luminati India Tour. Sensing the enthusiasm of his fans, the Punjabi singer made a thrilling announcement–he’s going to perform in Mumbai.

Diljit announced the wonderful news in the post, writing, "We heard you! Mumbai show announced. December 19, 7pm". The show tickets will be available on Zomato Live starting at 5 p.m. on November 22, 2024. On the other hand, the pre-sale for HSBC cardholders will start at 2:00 pm and run until 5:00 pm on the same day.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024: Concert venue and date

Last month, following successful stops in Europe and North America, Diljit Dosanjh launched his Dil-Luminati Tour to India. After playing two consecutive sold-out shows in Delhi, he went on to Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. On December 19, the artist will do a performance in Mumbai.

It would be his penultimate performance in India before he concludes the tour's Indian leg in Guwahati just before the new year. The Mumbai concert's location has not yet been disclosed by the organizers.

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai concert tickets

Tickets will go on sale at 5 p.m. on Friday, November 22, even though the event location may not have been revealed yet. The public can make reservations in the evening through ZomatoLive, the tour's official promoter.

Silver, gold, lounge, and a fan pit (referred to as the HSBC Star Struck Fan Pit for sponsorship purposes) are the four categories mentioned on the concert's platform page, however, the ticket pricing has not yet been disclosed.

Depending on the city and ticket class, tickets for Diljit’s other performances from the Dil-Luminati India Tour have sold for prices ranging from Rs 3500 and Rs 15000. In Mumbai, comparable costs are anticipated.

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai concert: Pre sales ticket

There is a three-hour pre-sale window from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday night before the tickets go on sale to the general public. HSBC cardholders can use this time to purchase tickets before they sell out. The majority of tickets should sell out within minutes of the sale starting, based on the sales trend so far. Therefore, the pre-sale is a fantastic chance to secure a good seat.

All about Dil-Luminati Tour

Diljit has brought the Dil-Luminati Tour to India after travelling throughout the US, Canada, and Europe. On October 26, the India leg began in Delhi. In addition, he gave performances in Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. This Friday, he is scheduled to play in Lucknow.

Following that, Diljit will play at Pune on November 24, Kolkata on November 30, Bengaluru on December 6, Indore on December 8, and Chandigarh on December 14. On December 29, he will conclude the musical tour in Guwahati.