Popular actress Hina Khan to appear on Bigg Boss 18's Weekend Ka Vaar

Digvijay Rathee, a wildcard participant on Bigg Boss 18, has been named the new Time God of the Week. Contestants Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra have stated that they will not abide by the rules while he is busy establishing new ones within the house. After Digvijay was chosen as the new Time God, a recent promo showed how things are changing in the house.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan, the well known actress known for her roles in TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her stint on Bigg Boss 11, will now join host Salman Khan and engage with the contestants during a special guest appearance on Bigg Boss 18's Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

She is going through a difficult moment right now. She is courageously battling stage three breast cancer. Hina remains an inspiration to her admirers in spite of this challenging struggle.

Bigg Boss 18: Promo story

The first Bigg Boss 18 promo starts with Vivian Dsena declaring, “Jab taak wo Time God rahega mein koi kaam nahi karunga. Meri duty ka naam hain meri marzi (As long as he is the Time God, I won’t do any work. My duty is called ‘my wish’).” Avinash Mishra who is seen sitting with Tajinder Bagga also stated that he won’t work and it’s his wish.

Digvijay Rathee asks Avinash and Vivian in response, “Agar aap log koi duty nahi karoge toh aapke liye khana kyun banega? (If you guys are not working, then why will you get food?)” The Madhubala actor stated he will take sooji. Then it portrays him trying to make the food as the MTV Splitsvilla X5 fame tries to disrupt him.

The first promo is uploaded with the caption saying, “Time God Digvijay ke raj mein ho rahe hai riots. Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

It is shown Digvijay in another promo from Bigg Boss, as the new Time God gets special power. It starts with Rathee sitting in the confession room as BB declares, “Aaj aapko ek mauka milega, as Time God timeline change karne ka (You will get the chance to change the timeline as the Time God).” He has the authority to prevent Kashish Kapoor from being nominated.

All of the housemates cover their faces in shock as he leaves. To find out if he would use the power, viewers must watch the episode. The second promo's caption says, “Time God Digvijay ko mila hai superpower, kya woh Kashish ke liye banke aayenge saviour?”

Welcome back Hina! Bigg boss 18

It has been revealed that Hina Khan would join host Salman Khan and engage with the contestants on Bigg Boss 18's Weekend Ka Vaar episode as a special guest.

This appearance is important because it demonstrates how, in spite of her ongoing fight with a serious illness, Hina is able to maintain relationships with her followers and stay involved in the public eye. In recent months, Hina has made a number of public appearances, such as walking the ramp for designers, where she received recognition for her fortitude and positive attitude.