Jatt and Juliet 3 trailer released; Diljit-Neeru reunite after 12 years

The trailer of the third instalment of Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa-starrer Jatt and Juliet has just been released. Both Diljit and Neeru have played different versions of these characters since the franchise was first launched in 2012.

The dynamic duo will reprise the role of Jatt and Juliet, and Neeru is playing the role of Diljit’s boss at work. Diljit falls in love with her but their love story starts to get complicated when the two land in Paris and Neeru suspects that he is in love with someone else. The story of Diljith and Neeru is not a straight story but a comical ride where the protagonists share their love and hate relationship and ultimately come together in the end.

Watch the trailer here:

Jatt and Juliet (2012) was one of the first hits of Diljit's career. It was also the time when his career was on the rise as a musician. Diljit has become an international star in the last 12 years and he continues to make movies in India. Recently, Diljit was seen in the Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila directed by Imtiaz Ali, now being seen as one of the best performances of the year, which is considered one of the best performances of his career as well. Thereafter, he was seen in a cameo role in Crew, which was appreciated by his fans.

Neeru was already a star in Punjabi movies when she shared screen space with Diljit in the film of the franchise. Recently, he turned producer with a Punjabi film Shayar. In 2023, she was seen in the much-acclaimed Kali Jotta.

About Jatt and Juliet 3

The trailer of ‘Jatt and Juliet 3’ was released on June 11 and this is the third instalment after 12 years of the second instalment of the franchise that was released in 2013. Apart from Diljit and Neeru, the movie also features Nasir Chinyoti, BN Sharma, Rana Ranbir, and Elena Skryabina playing a crucial role in the third instalment. The movie is written and directed by Jagdeep Sidhu.