Jawan advance bookings break records in US, movie to release on Sept 27

Jawan movie breaks records in overseas markets in terms of advance bookings. Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated movie will release on September 7, 2023

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Jawan

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 4:05 PM IST
After the massive success of Pathaan, fans are now eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming Jawan, which is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023.

Jawan movie is directed by Atlee and it is an action-packed entertainer and will hit theatres on September 7, 2023. Shah Rukh Khan's last movie, Pathaan, was a blockbuster, and again Shah Rukh Khan is ready to entertain his fans on the big screen. 

The SRK movie Jawan has already begun its magic outside India and has collected a hefty amount through advance bookings only. 

Jawan Advance Booking

According to Pinkvilla, the Jawan movie is getting a phenomenal response in advance bookings in the international market. The Jawan team started advance bookings in selected overseas markets last week, and according to trade analyst Nishit Shaw, SRK's movie received a huge welcome and crossed the $165K mark in presales. 

In another tweet, Nishit wrote, Jawan's advance booking opens on a bumper note in Canada. Not to forget that there are still two weeks to go to release in theatres.

Indian movies don't generally generate this buzz, but Shah Rukh Khan's popularity in the UK, US and Middle is at a different level altogether.

Hence, it is quite certain that Shah Rukh Khan's movie is set to break new records and will become another blockbuster this year.

The advance booking for the Jawan movie in India will begin on August 27.

When will the Jawan movie be released?

Jawan movie will hit theatres on September 7, 2023.

What is the main cast of the Jawan movie?

Here is the list main cast of the Jawan movie:
  • Shah Rukh Khan
  • Nayanthara
  • Vijay Sethupathi
  • Deepika Padukone
  • Sanjay Dutt
  • Riddhi Dogra
  • Yogi Babu
  • Priyamani
  • Sanya Malhotra

What is the plot of the movie?

The protagonist of the movie, driven by personal vendetta, sets out to right the wrongs in the society, and at the same time, he keeps the promise he made several years ago. He confronts a monstrous outlaw who has no fear of anyone and has caused suffering and pain to many.

Who is the director of the Jawan movie?

The Jawan movie is directed by Atlee Kumar.

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 4:04 PM IST

