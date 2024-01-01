John Abraham buys luxury bungalow for Rs 70.83 cr in Mumbai's Khar area

Actor John Abraham has bought a 5,416-square-feet bungalow in Mumbai's Khar area, along with the land on which the bungalow is built, for Rs 70.83 crore, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

The price of real estate in Khar per sq ft ranges between Rs 40,000 to 90,000, depending on the grade of the property. Khar's Linking Road has earned its reputation as one of the biggest retail high streets in Mumbai. It is also the home to several colleges in Mumbai.

Abraham is not the only star who has been acquiring real estate in Mumbai. Here is a list of Bollywood personalities who splashed money on prime properties in the last year:

Dinesh Vijan's Rs 103 crore luxury duplex





Sandeep Khosla's Rs 25.75 crore luxury apartment

In April, fashion designer Sandeep Khosla bought a luxury apartment in the Rustomjee Elements project close to the Juhu Circle for Rs 25.75 crore.

Kartik Aaryan's Rs 17.5 crore apartment In July 2023, Bollywood producer Dinesh Vijan bought a luxury duplex in Mumbai's Pali Hill area for nearly Rs 103 crore, according to a report by The Economic Times. Vijan's duplex is spread over 7,800 sq ft in a super-premium residential tower Rustomjee Parishram, the suburban part of Bandra.

Kartik Aaryan also bought an apartment in Mumbai for Rs 17.50 crore in July. Located in the Siddhi Vinayak Building, Presidency CHSL, Juhu, the apartment is spread across 1,91 sq ft.

Neetu Kapoor's Rs 17.40 crore luxury apartment

Actress Neetu Kapoor acquired an apartment on the seventh floor in Sunteck Realty's 19-storey ultra-luxury project Signia Isle l in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) for Rs 17.40 crore.



In 2022, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also made a luxury real estate purchase in the Bandra area, which is reportedly worth Rs 119 crore.