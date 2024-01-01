Home / Entertainment / John Abraham buys luxury bungalow for Rs 70.83 cr in Mumbai's Khar area

John Abraham buys luxury bungalow for Rs 70.83 cr in Mumbai's Khar area

The transaction was registered on December 27, with John Abraham shelling out a stamp duty of Rs 4.24 crore for the bungalow

John Abraham (File pic)
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 3:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Actor John Abraham has bought a 5,416-square-feet bungalow in Mumbai's Khar area, along with the land on which the bungalow is built, for Rs 70.83 crore, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

Documents accessed by real estate portalMoneycontrol reported.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The price of real estate in Khar per sq ft ranges between Rs 40,000 to 90,000, depending on the grade of the property. Khar's Linking Road has earned its reputation as one of the biggest retail high streets in Mumbai. It is also the home to several colleges in Mumbai.

Abraham is not the only star who has been acquiring real estate in Mumbai. Here is a list of Bollywood personalities who splashed money on prime properties in the last year:

Dinesh Vijan's Rs 103 crore luxury duplex

In July 2023, Bollywood producer Dinesh Vijan bought a luxury duplex in Mumbai's Pali Hill area for nearly Rs 103 crore, according to a report by The Economic Times. Vijan's duplex is spread over 7,800 sq ft in a super-premium residential tower Rustomjee Parishram, the suburban part of Bandra.

Sandeep Khosla's Rs 25.75 crore luxury apartment

In April, fashion designer Sandeep Khosla bought a luxury apartment in the Rustomjee Elements project close to the Juhu Circle for Rs 25.75 crore.

Kartik Aaryan's Rs 17.5 crore apartment

Kartik Aaryan also bought an apartment in Mumbai for Rs 17.50 crore in July. Located in the Siddhi Vinayak Building, Presidency CHSL, Juhu, the apartment is spread across 1,91 sq ft.

Neetu Kapoor's Rs 17.40 crore luxury apartment

Actress Neetu Kapoor acquired an apartment on the seventh floor in Sunteck Realty's 19-storey ultra-luxury project Signia Isle l in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) for Rs 17.40 crore.
 
In 2022, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also made a luxury real estate purchase in the Bandra area, which is reportedly worth Rs 119 crore.

Also Read

Why did the Bank of Baroda want to auction Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow?

Bollywood star Preity Zinta buys flat in Pali Hills for Rs 17 crore

Mukesh Ambani sells his four-floor $9 million Manhattan residence

This person's net worth jumped most in 2023. And it's not Adani or Ambani

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

George R R Martin has three animated 'Game of Thrones' series in works

First look of Thalapathy's 68th movie, The Greatest of All Time, released

British actor Tom Wilkinson, known for 'The Full Monty', dies at 75

YRF FY23 revenue jumped 2.5x to Rs 1,508 cr on the back of Jawan, Tiger 3

Ranbir Kapoor faces complaint for saying 'Jai Mata Di' at Christmas party

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MumbaiReal Estate propertyBollywoodBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story