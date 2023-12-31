British actor Tom Wilkinson, known for 'The Full Monty', dies at 75

Tom Wilkinson, the Oscar-nominated British actor known for his roles in The Full Monty", Michael Clayton and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, has died, his family said. He was 75.

A statement shared by his agent on behalf of the family said Wilkinson died suddenly at home on Saturday. It didn't provide further details.



With over 130 film and television credits throughout his almost 50-year career, Wilkinson is a two-time Oscar nominee and a winner of a BAFTA, an Emmy, and a Golden Globe.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Wilkinson was nominated for a best actor Academy Award for his work in 2001's family drama In The Bedroom in 2001 and in the best supporting actor category for his role in Michael Clayton, a 2007 film that starred George Clooney.

He is remembered by many in Britain and beyond for playing former steel mill foreman Gerald Cooper in the 1997 comedy The Full Monty," about a group of unemployed steel workers who formed an unlikely male stripping act.

Wilkinson appeared in dozens of other movies, including Batman Begins, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" and Valkyrie".



He was frequently chosen to play American political personalities.

The 75-year-old actor was nominated for an Emmy in "The Kennedys" for his portrayal of President John F. Kennedy's father and won one for his portrayal of Benjamin Franklin in the miniseries "John Adams," The Hill reported.

In 2014's "Selma," he also made an appearance as President Lyndon Johnson.

The actor was recognized for his services to drama in 2005 when he was appointed a member of the Order of the British Empire.



(With inputs from AP and ANI)