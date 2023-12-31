Home / Entertainment / British actor Tom Wilkinson, known for 'The Full Monty', dies at 75

British actor Tom Wilkinson, known for 'The Full Monty', dies at 75

Wilkinson was nominated for a best actor Academy Award for his work in 2001's family drama In The Bedroom in 2001 and in the best supporting actor category for his role in Michael Clayton, a 2007 film

A statement shared by his agent on behalf of the family said Wilkinson died suddenly at home on Saturday. It didn't provide further details.
Agencies London

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 8:27 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Tom Wilkinson, the Oscar-nominated British actor known for his roles in The Full Monty", Michael Clayton and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, has died, his family said. He was 75.

A statement shared by his agent on behalf of the family said Wilkinson died suddenly at home on Saturday. It didn't provide further details.

With over 130 film and television credits throughout his almost 50-year career, Wilkinson is a two-time Oscar nominee and a winner of a BAFTA, an Emmy, and a Golden Globe.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Wilkinson was nominated for a best actor Academy Award for his work in 2001's family drama In The Bedroom in 2001 and in the best supporting actor category for his role in Michael Clayton, a 2007 film that starred George Clooney.

He is remembered by many in Britain and beyond for playing former steel mill foreman Gerald Cooper in the 1997 comedy The Full Monty," about a group of unemployed steel workers who formed an unlikely male stripping act.

Wilkinson appeared in dozens of other movies, including Batman Begins, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" and Valkyrie".

He was frequently chosen to play American political personalities.

The 75-year-old actor was nominated for an Emmy in "The Kennedys" for his portrayal of President John F. Kennedy's father and won one for his portrayal of Benjamin Franklin in the miniseries "John Adams," The Hill reported.

In 2014's "Selma," he also made an appearance as President Lyndon Johnson.

The actor was recognized for his services to drama in 2005 when he was appointed a member of the Order of the British Empire.

(With inputs from AP and ANI)

Also Read

Oscars 2024: 'To Kill A Tiger' docu on Jharkhand gang-rape case shortlisted

Oscar 2024: India's official entry '2018' fails to make it to final 15

FIFA Women's World Cup: Wilkinson takes New Zealand to 1-0 win over Norway

Hollywood actors set to join writers' strike for a pay hike amid AI threat

Hollywood actors may join screenwriters on strike soon: Here's why

YRF FY23 revenue jumped 2.5x to Rs 1,508 cr on the back of Jawan, Tiger 3

Ranbir Kapoor faces complaint for saying 'Jai Mata Di' at Christmas party

OTT releases Dec 2023: 5 new movies and shows to watch online this week

Winter 2024 anime season: Top anime releases to watch this January

Complaint against Ranbir Kapoor for allegedly hurting religious sentiments

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Oscar nominationOscarsUKbatmanfilm industry

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story