First look of Thalapathy's 68th movie, The Greatest of All Time, released

Good news for all the Thalapathy Vijay fans out there as the first look of his 68th movie has been unveiled. The movie titled "The Greatest of All Time" has been generating a lot of buzz across social media platforms.

The wait for Thalapathy's next movie announcement is finally over, as fans were curious to know his next project after the massive success of Leo, which did over 600 crore business at the box office.

Director Venkat Prabhu took to Twitter to share the first look at "The Greatest of All Time". The tweet reads, "#Thalapathy68 from now on will be #TheGreatestOfAllTime @actorvijay na @thisisysr @archanakalpathi @Jagadishbliss."

Watch the tweet here:



As per speculations, Vijay could be seen in dual roles in the movie. The maker also visited a studio in the US for the 3D VFX scan for Vijay, one of the characters in the movie. Earlier, the same technology was also used in Shah Rukh Khan's Fan and Kamal Hasan's Indian 2.

In the first look, Thalapathy can be seen next to a younger version of himself as the two wear an adventure suit and a parachute is also here in the backdrop as the two punch each other. There is a tagline in the first look that reads, "Light can devour the darkness but darkness cannot consume the light."