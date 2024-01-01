Home / Entertainment / First look of Thalapathy's 68th movie, The Greatest of All Time, released

First look of Thalapathy's 68th movie, The Greatest of All Time, released

First look of Thalapathy Vijay's another movie 'The Greatest of All Time' has been released. The movie is directed by Venkat Prabhu and is produced by Archana Kalpathi

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 2:19 PM IST
Good news for all the Thalapathy Vijay fans out there as the first look of his 68th movie has been unveiled. The movie titled "The Greatest of All Time" has been generating a lot of buzz across social media platforms. 

The wait for Thalapathy's next movie announcement is finally over, as fans were curious to know his next project after the massive success of Leo, which did over 600 crore business at the box office. 

Director Venkat Prabhu took to Twitter to share the first look at "The Greatest of All Time". The tweet reads, "#Thalapathy68 from now on will be #TheGreatestOfAllTime @actorvijay na @thisisysr @archanakalpathi @Jagadishbliss." 

As per speculations, Vijay could be seen in dual roles in the movie. The maker also visited a studio in the US for the 3D VFX scan for Vijay, one of the characters in the movie. Earlier, the same technology was also used in Shah Rukh Khan's Fan and Kamal Hasan's Indian 2. 

In the first look, Thalapathy can be seen next to a younger version of himself as the two wear an adventure suit and a parachute is also here in the backdrop as the two punch each other. There is a tagline in the first look that reads, "Light can devour the darkness but darkness cannot consume the light."

About Thalapathy 68
The Greatest of All Time movie starring Thalapathy Vijay is rumoured to explore time travel, featuring Vijay in a dual role. The movie boasts a star-studded ensemble cast where Vijay will be seen playing pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Archana Kalpathi.

The music of the movie is composed by renowned musician Yuvan Shankar Raja, who recently completed a schedule in Hyderabad. The next shooting is expected to begin in Sri Lanka in January 2024. The movie looks to offer an exciting cinematic experience for Vijay's fans and movie enthusiasts.

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

