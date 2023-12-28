Ranbir Kapoor faces complaint for saying 'Jai Mata Di' at Christmas party

Ranbir Kapoor case at Christmas party: Insight Ranbir Kapoor's viral Christmas video on Wednesday has not gone well with a Mumbai resident who filed a complaint against him and his relatives at a city police station. A copy of the complaint is accessible online and expresses that the complainant has blamed Ranbir and his family for "deliberately invoking Hindu Gods and Goddesses by sprinkling intoxicating liquor on the cake and offering it to fire while celebrating any other religious festival with the intention of insulting the Sanatan Dharma there".
People he is going to do role of Bhagwan Ram see their way to insult hindus first they will cut cake for christmas with pouring alcohol on it and they will finish with jai mata di #RanbirKapoor #AnimalMovie — Nilay (@cryptowolf24) December 26, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor's viral video at Christmas party: Overview After the complainant registered that the actor be booked under sections 295(A), 298, 500, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, no First Information Report (FIR) has yet been filed in the case. In the video, Ranbir was seen sitting with the family. Navya Naveli Nanda was seen recording from her mobile phone while he was seen with the lighter. Aadar Jain was likewise seen recording the second on his telephone. As Zahan Kapoor poured spirit on the cake, Ranbir lit it with the lighter and said, 'Jai mata di' just later. The cake was then cut by Kunal Kapoor at the video's conclusion.
