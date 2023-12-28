Home / Entertainment / Ranbir Kapoor faces complaint for saying 'Jai Mata Di' at Christmas party

Ranbir Kapoor faces complaint for saying 'Jai Mata Di' at Christmas party

Ranbir Kapoor has been blamed for "insulting the Sanatan Dharma" by saying "Jai Mata Di" in the wake of pouring alcohol on a cake and setting it ablaze on Christmas

Ranbir Kapoor
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 6:55 PM IST
A complaint was recorded at a police station here on Wednesday against Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and his relatives for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments over a viral video showing them celebrating Christmas.
No First Information Report (FIR) has been registered yet. Sanjay Tiwari, through his lawyers Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra, filed the complaint at the Ghatkopar police station. He claimed that the actor is seen in the video saying "Jai Mata Di" while putting liquor on a cake and lighting it on fire.

Ranbir Kapoor case at Christmas party: Insight 
Ranbir Kapoor's viral Christmas video on Wednesday has not gone well with a Mumbai resident who filed a complaint against him and his relatives at a city police station.
A copy of the complaint is accessible online and expresses that the complainant has blamed Ranbir and his family for "deliberately invoking Hindu Gods and Goddesses by sprinkling intoxicating liquor on the cake and offering it to fire while celebrating any other religious festival with the intention of insulting the Sanatan Dharma there".

Ranbir Kapoor's viral video at Christmas party: Overview 
After the complainant registered that the actor be booked under sections 295(A), 298, 500, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, no First Information Report (FIR) has yet been filed in the case.
In the video, Ranbir was seen sitting with the family. Navya Naveli Nanda was seen recording from her mobile phone while he was seen with the lighter. Aadar Jain was likewise seen recording the second on his telephone. As Zahan Kapoor poured spirit on the cake, Ranbir lit it with the lighter and said, 'Jai mata di' just later. The cake was then cut by Kunal Kapoor at the video's conclusion.

Topics :Ranbir KapoorChristmastimeBollywood

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 6:55 PM IST

